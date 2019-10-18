Technically, the Yankees weren’t facing elimination in Thursday night’s Game 4. But it sure felt like the Astros just won the ALCS with a demoralizing 8-3 victory at the Stadium that was shocking in its totality, leaving them in a 3-1 hole.

This was an epic fail by the Yankees, an across-the-board meltdown in a seemingly must-win game that appeared completely out of character for everything they had accomplished up to that point.

Masahiro Tanaka, second only to Sandy Koufax in October effectiveness, had to be near-perfect again and wasn’t, surrendering a three-run homer to George Springer in the third inning— just the second home run he’s allowed in his last seven postseason starts.

Chad Green, who had allowed one earned run in 14 2/3 playoff innings, later made it a matching pair for the Astros by teeing up a three-run homer to Carlos Correa, whose walk-off ended Houston’s Game 2 win at Minute Maid Park.

Two of the Yankees’ most infallible pitchers became mortal at a time when the team needed airtight performances, because of an offensive blackout that left them hitting .154 (4-for-26) with runners in scoring position in this ALCS. The Yankees twice left the bases loaded Thursday night, and even Gleyber Torres, the 22-year-old wonder boy of this October, went hitless.

Adding to the face-palm feel of the night was Gary Sanchez, who struck out on three pitches to strand the bases full in the first inning but later crushed a two-run homer — his first extra-base hit this October — that wound up being of the too-little, too-late variety.

Of course there was Adam Ottavino being booed off the mound again, and in a cruel twist, CC Sabathia was forced to prematurely leave what may turn out to be his final Stadium appearance when he hurt himself on a pitch in the eighth inning. The consolatory cheer from the scattered few that remained from the crowd of 49,067 was some of the loudest applause of the night.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Could elimination really feel any worse? Already trailing 2-1 in the ALCS, the Yankees knew this was as dire a circumstance as they had faced all year. The Yankees never broke a sweat sweeping the Twins in the first round.

But there was real anxiety hanging in the Bronx air for Thursday’s Game 4, from the bleachers to the home dugout. There was no disguising it. The road ahead was tough enough, with Justin Verlander on tap for Friday and Gerrit Cole waiting for a rematch, only the next time in Houston.

If the Yankees were going to rally in this ALCS, it had to start Thursday. And After everything they had overcome during the regular season, losing 30 players to the injured list and still winning the AL East title, surely the Yankees could rebound here.

“We’ve got a tough group, a focused group,” Aaron Boone said before Game 4. “And a group that I feel like all season long has been really good at rolling with whatever happened previously and coming in as a new day with that right kind of focus and hunger.”

The Yankees believed they had the right man for the job in Tanaka, who stifled the Astros in Game 1 — one hit, six scoreless innings — and entered Thursday at 5-2 with a 1.32 ERA in seven previous playoff starts. Tanaka’s was the second-lowest postseason ERA among starting pitchers (min. 7 GS) since it became an official stat in 1912, trailing only Koufax (0.95).

In other words, the Yankees were sending a sure thing to the mound with their season on the line. But after the Yankees let Zack Greinke off the ropes early, registering only a gift run on a bases-loaded walk in the first inning, the momentum shifted.

The Astros stunningly went to work on Tanaka in the third inning, starting with a four-pitch walk to No. 8 hitter Robinson Chirinos. Josh Reddick then poked a base hit to rightfield and Springer belted a flat splitter for a three-run homer.

Seeing Tanaka suddenly appear mortal had to unsettle the Yankees. But it was early, and that meant they would eventually get to Greinke again, right?

Nope. As vulnerable as Greinke looked in that first inning, the Yankees saw a different version afterward, and he cruised into the fifth, when he was pulled for reliever Ryan Pressly. That seemed like the opening they had waited for. Instead, Pressly frustrated them further with two Ks that quashed another bases-loaded threat.

The Yankees basically unraveled in Game 4, continuing the same depressing theme of this ALCS after the opening win. It will all be over soon.