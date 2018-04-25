With Sonny Gray under the microscope again for Wednesday night’s start against the Twins, we’ll begin with this question: Good news first? Or bad?

OK, let’s rip off the band-aid and open with the bad. Gray was marginally better with Austin Romine behind the plate — there were plenty of bouncy-balls to scoop — but failed to complete five innings for the fourth time in five starts this season. Gray got to within an out of that unreachable goal, until he walked Eduardo Escobar on pitch No. 104 (not a misprint) to load the bases — and Aaron Boone couldn’t dial up Chad Green fast enough.

Gray showed more conviction on the mound, but his walks (five) outnumbered the strikeouts (four) and it felt like he was itching to give back the lead all night. The dense fog in the Bronx wasn’t thick enough to cover up the fact Gray is still a liability for this rotation.

Now for the good news.

It really shouldn’t matter.

The Yankees can cover for Gray in the short-term, as they did for Wednesday’s 7-4 victory, thanks to a relentless offensive attack — highlighted by April MVP, Didi Gregorius — and a relatively fresh bullpen that benefited from the rest of the rotation doing their jobs the last turn through.

That should be a manageable formula for a while, until Gray finds whatever it is he’s looking for on the mound or the Yankees come up with a contingency plan for his spot, which has slid to No. 5. Quite a tumble for the guy who was supposed to be a pillar of this rotation going forward after Brian Cashman traded for him at last year’s deadline.

Instead, the Yankees have been forced to carry Gray, and that was shaping up to be a problem — before their vaunted lineup finally kicked into gear. Gray was up to his old tricks Wednesday when he dumped the Yankees in a 2-0 hole within his first dozen pitches, courtesy of Miguel Sano’s two-run homer. That alone was more than the whole staff had surrendered in any of the previous four games.

Sonny’s early sabotage didn’t stick, however, because the Yankees are wrecking games at the plate these days, and Wednesday was no different. They came in leading the majors in runs scored (135) and homers (36), the latter stat putting them on pace for 265, which would break the Mariners’ single-season record of 264 (1997). Unleashing that type of thunder is great for rendering mistakes inconsequential — or surviving a sub-par outing like the one Gray again delivered.

We don’t expect Gregorius to mash like Barry Bonds from wire-to-wire, but he’s been an RBI-machine for weeks now, and that continued Wednesday when he was responsible for the Yankees pair of tying runs. Gregorius lashed an RBI single off Lance Lynn in the first inning then followed with a two-out homer in the third, hooking it inside the rightfield foul pole.

Gregorius reached base in all five plate appearances. The Twins intentionally walked him before pulling Lynn in the fourth and Gregorius had a brilliant bunt single against the shift in the sixth. Gregorius padded his MLB-leading RBI total (29) and that performance still kept him No. 1 in both slugging (.833) and OPS (1.303).

Notice that we have yet to mention Aaron Judge, who added a sacrifice fly Wednesday and is every bit as dangerous — if not more so — than a year ago. Giancarlo Stanton should win over the Bronx boobirds eventually, but in the meantime, the Yankees have leaned on their youth brigade to provide the additional pop. After Miguel Andujar’s streak of seven straight games with an extra-base hit (1.172 OPS, 8 doubles, 3 homers), it was Tyler Austin’s turn and his three-run blast gave Gray his first lead, 5-2. Lower down, in the No. 9 spot, Gleyber Torres chipped in with a pair of hits and scored two runs.

That was all too much for the Twins, the Yankees’ favorite pinata. And once Gray was removed, Boone made sure it stood up by using four relievers — a luxury the other members of the rotation granted him in the days leading up to Gray’s assignment with four consecutive starts of six-plus innings.

Boone can’t tax his bullpen like that every night, obviously. But the Yankees can overcome Gray’s failures by riding the success of everyone else.