BOSTON — Brian Cashman can talk all he wants about refusing to overpay for pitching help. But if the past week taught the Yankees anything, it’s just how badly they need more of that precious commodity before Wednesday’s trade deadline.

And there’s not an unlimited supply of this particular resource.

The Yankees learned before Sunday’s series finale at Fenway Park that Marcus Stroman, one of their top targets, was headed home to New York — but to Queens rather than the Bronx in a stunning trade by the Mets. Stroman figured to be a perfect fit for the Yankees, a ground-ball pitcher in these juiced-ball times, with an oversized ego capable of handling baseball’s brightest stage.

Now that the former Patchogue-Medford star is taking his talents to Citi Field instead, that’s one less available name in an already shrinking market. Maybe the Mets couldn’t compete with the Yankees on the field this season, as far as playoff contention goes, but they dealt their crosstown rivals a sizable L by swooping in to snatch Stroman.

So if you figure on Madison Bumgarner staying with the resurgent Giants, and Trevor Bauer sticking around for the Indians’ playoff push, Cashman’s job suddenly got much tougher Sunday. He still has options on the board, such as Robbie Ray and Matthew Boyd, but we can probably scratch off Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler. We’ll never say never, but the Mets don’t seem to have much of an appetite to deal with the Yankees on these two.

For Cashman, this prolonged search for rotation upgrades — in reality, it kicked off last winter — turned into the perfect storm leading up to the deadline. Over the span of seven days, his starting staff was an abomination, combining for a 17.67 ERA, with CC Sabathia’s 4 1/3-inning stint Saturday the longest outing in a week.

Adding to the misery, less than 24 hours later, Sabathia was placed on the 10-day injured list because of right knee inflammation, the same chronic condition that has haunted him for years. This season was designed to be Sabathia’s farewell tour, but he’s already needed one IL stint to regroup — i.e., get a few injections and rest — so having do it again sounded ominous when Aaron Boone discussed the roster move before Sunday night’s game.

Also, Boone wouldn’t say this was just another short-term tuneup for Sabathia, as the Yankees readily admitted the last time this went down. This could turn out to be more of an extended break, with his effectiveness the rest of the way now in question. Sabathia declined to use his knee problems as an excuse following Saturday’s performance, but Boone’s response was along the lines of “Duh” when the topic was brought up.

“It’s possible,” Boone said. “I mean, it’s always something I think that affects him. It’s partly why he’s a different pitcher now, is because the knee is a real issue for him.”

You don’t need to be an analytics guru to do the math here. The Yankees’ rotation ERA has soared to 4.77 — only 10 MLB teams are worse — and now they’re down a starting pitcher. Granted, Sabathia was the No. 5, and living on borrowed time anyway with his deteriorating knees, but it’s now a vacant spot nonetheless.

We get that Cashman likes to maintain a hard-line negotiating stance, and he again worked that routine to perfection during Friday’s on-field media chat at Fenway. Standing pat, however, is not a viable strategy with this starting staff. Not only is Sabathia gone, the only thing keeping J.A. Happ (5.23 ERA) in the rotation is $34 million — and the lack of a handy replacement.

Cashman didn’t make many mistakes in putting together this first-place team, but Happ is shaping up to be the biggest. At least it just cost the Yankees a few bucks. The challenge now is finding a way to mitigate the error, and that’s not going to be so easy for the GM.

The Mets surrendered two of their best pitching prospects to acquire Stroman — Anthony Kay ranked fourth overall in the organization and Simeon Woods-Richardson was sixth. Cashman reportedly did not want to part with his own top prospect arm, Deivi Garcia, in order to get Stroman, and that apparently opened the door for the Mets.

The prices are only going up from here. That we’re fairly certain of. As to what the Yankees will accomplish by the deadline?

“That’s the great unknown,” Boone said.

It better start coming into focus. Fast.