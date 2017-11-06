This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Joe Girardi, Brian Cashman on different sides

Based on Cashman’s steely resolve, anything short of another drive through the Canyon of Heroes would have sealed Girardi’s fate.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman watches a bullpen session with manager Joe Girardi

Yankees GM Brian Cashman watches a bullpen session with manager Joe Girardi during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 16, 2017.

If Joe Girardi is to be believed, he never saw his split with the Yankees coming, and that, as much as anything, was probably the best indicator of why it happened. The disconnect between himself and the Yankees’ operation as a whole, from the front office down to the clubhouse.

That’s what we took from Monday’s dueling media briefings between the former Yankees manager and Brian Cashman, who told Girardi 11 days ago that his services would no longer be needed in the Bronx. No debate, no negotiation. Just pack up and leave.

Like any emotional breakup, Girardi was able to stretch it over two days, which is fair after spending a decade at the helm, a tenure that included the ’09 title. But Cashman, by both accounts, ended Girardi’s term in perfunctory fashion, so this was something the GM had been planning for a while, with an eye toward the manager’s walk year as the time to pull the trigger.

“It was quick and to the point,” Girardi said during Monday’s 30-minute exit interview on WFAN. As for being blindsided, he added, “Yeah. I thought I would be back. I thought it was just a matter of working out a contract, But I think Brian wants something different, and he’s going to go out and try to find that.”

After 10 years as manager, you’d think Girardi would have a better handle on his job security, as well as his relationship with the clubhouse, which was undergoing its first youth-infused transition since the turn of the century. All along, through the Yankees’ surprising 91-win season, and inspired playoff run, Girardi imagined a scenario where it was his decision whether or not to return, repeatedly bringing up his family as maybe casting the swing vote.

But that wasn’t the case as Cashman described a Yankees’ managerial situation that was in need of an upgrade, or at least an update. The only requirement? It had do be someone not named Joe Girardi.

“I made that recommendation based on a number of experiences that I was able to validate — whether it was directly or indirectly — about the connectivity and the communication level with the players in that clubhouse,” Cashman said during Monday’s conference call.

In other words, Girardi’s voice wasn’t resonating among this next generation of Yankees, and Cashman’s comments go as far as to suggest the ’17 team succeeded in spite of their manager. Regardless of how the Yankees evaluated Girardi, he still helped them get to Game 7 of the ALCS, and they ultimately lost to the world champs.

So was Girardi one victory away from preventing his dismissal? Cashman, for obvious reasons, didn’t want to indulge that hypothetical during Monday’s autopsy. Girardi had no problem though. “It’s very possible it would have been a different outcome for me,” Girardi said.”

Our take? Based on Cashman’s steely resolve, anything short of another drive through the Canyon of Heroes would have sealed Girardi’s fate. That’s how fractured Girardi’s standing had become, both with the front office and the clubhouse. Despite Cashman’s apparent dossier of anti-Joe material, Girardi insisted Monday that he had no lasting friction with any of the players, and saw no evidence to the contrary.

“From a standpoint of having a relationship issue, there were none,” Girardi said. “And if there was, I really don’t know about it. And I don’t think my head is that far in the sand.”

Either way, there were things Girardi evidently wasn’t seeing, and maybe that part had to do with the man in the mirror. Girardi acknowledged Monday that he tends to be “extremely focused” — some detractors have used the word “intense” — and he chalked that up to his personality, saying, “I’m not going to try to be someone else.” In Cashman-speak, that came off as the deal-breaker.

“The issue and the concerns were the ability to fully engage, communicate, and connect with the playing personnel,” Cashman said. “That could be a hurdle that might be insurmountable as we come to this fork in the road.”

Girardi didn’t make any waves for the Yankees on the way out, saying that he was “forever grateful” for the opportunity. He did, however, schedule his own radio interview in the middle of Cashman’s nearly hour-long media session, which didn’t seem like a coincidence.

By David Lennon

David Lennon is an award-winning columnist and author who has been a staff writer at Newsday since 1991.

He was named one of the top 10 columnists in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors in 2014 and also took first place in that category for New York State that same year.

Lennon began covering baseball for Newsday as the Yankees' beat writer in 1995, the season the Bombers snapped a 14-year playoff drought by becoming the American League's first wild-card team. Two World Series rings later, Lennon left the Yankees' beat after the 1998 season, bounced between the Bronx and Shea for the next three years, then took over on the Mets for the demise of Bobby Valentine in 2002. He became Newsday's national baseball writer in 2012.

Lennon also is a Hall of Fame voter, a former Chairman of the New York Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America and co-author of "The Great New York Sports Debate."

