HOUSTON - The Yankees are going to remember that locomotive whistle at Minute Maid Park. By the middle innings of Saturday night’s Game 7, the steam-fueled scream was the soundtrack of their demise, signaling the coming end to their remarkable season, one that went further than anyone had imagined, but still finished too soon.

One victory away from the World Series, the Yankees basically ran out of gas, unable to muster enough to get them past the Astros, a 101-win team they had on the ropes only three days earlier back in the Bronx. As soon as this American League Championship Series returned to Houston, however, so did the momentum to the Astros, who prevailed, 4-0, and advanced to face the Dodgers in the Fall Classic, which begins Tuesday in Los Angeles.

In the Most Valuable Player subplot, it was Jose Altuve who ultimately shined the brightest, smacking a one-out homer to rightfield in the fifth inning to key a three-run rally off Tommy Kahnle. Aaron Judge had his own MVP moment Saturday night, using every inch of his 6-7 frame to rob Yuli Gurriel in the second inning — a catch that people will be talking about long after Game 7 — but it will be relegated to a footnote.

After surviving Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander, the Yankees were thought to have the Astros where they wanted them — in a bullpen staredown for Game 7. But Charlie Morton supplied five scoreless innings to outlast CC Sabathia in what passes for a pitcher’s duel in the 2017 postseason, and Kahnle, filling in for the unavailable Chad Green, was unable to do what the Yankees desperately needed him to.

Greg Bird turned out to be the Yankees’ last, best scoring threat and that was way back in the fifth inning. His leadoff double went for naught when the lumbering Bird was cut down at the plate trying to score from third on Todd Frazier’s chopper to third baseman Alex Bregman. And that was it for the Yankees, who fell to 6-8 all-time in Game 7s.

By turning to Sabathia yet again, the Yankees knew they had to be pushing the 37-year-old lefthander dangerously close to his limit. Sabathia has been a workhorse throughout this career and seemed to be at his best when a team asked the most from him. For this team, he was nothing less than a savior, going 10-0 with a 1.69 ERA in 13 starts following a Yankees loss this season. That was his job again Saturday night, but this was not the same Sabathia.

The first red flag went up to open the fourth, when Evan Gattis battled him for seven pitches before swatting the eighth, a flat slider, off the beige-colored wall in leftfield, high above the Yankees’ bullpen. To that point, Sabathia had not allowed an extra-base hit in 19 consecutive innings, a stretch of 73 at-bats, and Gattis punched a hole clean through that previously hardened veneer.

By then, the clock was ticking on Sabathia. For an elimination game, Girardi couldn’t afford to be patient, no matter how trusted the veteran. A walk, a groundout and Josh Reddick snapping his 0-for-22 skid with a sharp single brought Girardi to the mound, and it was time for the Yankees’ bullpen to either rescue them or go down fighting.

What followed was a combination of both. Kahnle spent only one pitch to get a much-needed 6-4-3 double play from George Springer and there was hope. That inning could have been the dagger, if not for Kahnle. Instead, it only delayed the damage.

Having burned Green in Game 6, the Yankees turned to Kahnle for that stopper role, to contain the Astros long enough to figure out Morton. Neither happened. After getting Bregman on a flyout, Kahnle surrendered a home run to Altuve, who sliced a changeup over the rightfield wall — this time beyond Judge’s reach. It was the first homer Kahnle had allowed since Aug. 23. When two more singles followed, the modest rally represented more hits and runs than in Kahnle’s previous 10 postseason innings.

Then it was Adam Warren’s turn to get loose but decisions never came quickly enough. After Kahnle struck out Gattis for a huge second out, he got to 2-and-2 on Brian McCann before leaving an 88-mph changeup too far inside. The former Yankee pulled it down the rightfield line for a two-run double that put the Astros ahead 4-0.

The Yankees experienced an all-systems failure at the worst possible moment, in a Game 7, one win from the World Series. The bullpen they had counted on all year was not there to save them. And the offense, led all year long by Judge’s sledgehammer stroke, never showed up for Game 7 either.