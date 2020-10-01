No champagne. But a celebration just the same, and for the Yankees, they’ll never have one more deserved than Wednesday night’s 10-9 victory, which completed a mini-sweep of Cleveland and sent them to San Diego for a Division Series showdown with the Rays.

The Yankees had to survive a pair of rain delays, three lead changes, three ties and the longest nine-inning game (4:50) in MLB history — playoffs or otherwise — that finally ended with Aroldis Chapman’s strikeout of Austin Hedges with the tying run at first base.

The much-maligned Gary Sanchez hit a go-ahead homer and tying sacrifice fly. Gio Urshela helped erase an early 4-0 deficit with a fourth-inning grand slam and started a key double play from the seat of his pants in the eighth. DJ LeMahieu — who else? — delivered the game-winner with a two-out single in the ninth.

"Tonight just had the feeling that these guys weren’t going to be denied," manager Aaron Boone said. "They weren’t going to lose. They just kept scratching, kept clawing, Cleveland kept answering, and we were finally able to outlast them."

For the record, the two "rain" delays lasted a total of 83 minutes, and the grounds crew resembled a pit crew as it hustled to get the field ready. Cleveland took a 4-0 lead against Masahiro Tanaka during a first inning split in half by the rain, a shocking turn for one of the Yankees’ best playoff performers.

Still, Tanaka managed to plow into the fifth, as the Yankees rallied back. Giancarlo Stanton homered for the second time in two games, on consecutive at-bats, in the second inning and Gio Urshela delivered a stunner with a grand slam in the fourth that put the Yankees in front, 5-4.

Cleveland’s interim manager Sandy Alomar Jr. — filling in for the ailing Terry Francona — brought in his bullpen terminator, James Karinchak, to face Urshela, the former Cleveland prospect. Karinchak had surrendered only one homer in 131 plate appearances to that point, and struck out nearly half the hitters he’d faced. But with the count 3-and-2, Urshela attacked the shin-high fastball, coming in at 96 mph, and drove it 432 feet into the leftfield seats.

Urshela flipped his bat as the Yankees’ bench erupted. The momentum had shifted, and in such demoralizing fashion that some may have thought Cleveland’s spirit snapped on that swing. Those people could not have been more wrong.

It was only the fourth inning. And despite the Yankees’ best efforts to tack on — Stanton’s sac fly made it 6-4 in the fifth — Cleveland kept pace. Boone made his first questionable decision by sticking with a fading Tanaka into the fifth inning, no doubt swayed by his easy 11-pitch fourth, and then compounded it by letting him stay through Lindor’s leadoff double and a walk to Cesar Hernandez. That put the tying runs on for Jose Ramirez — the likely AL MVP — and Boone called for Chad Green.

Green was the logical choice for that spot, but it wasn’t the best matchup, as Ramirez was 4-for-7 against him with a double and home run. Sure enough, Green flipped him two straight curveballs and Ramirez ripped a two-run double inside the rightfield line to tie the score at 6.

The bullpen’s sudden vulnerability would be a recurring theme for the Yankees in this one, even after Sanchez — put back in the lineup after sitting for Gerrit Cole’s start in Game 1 — put them on top again with his two-run homer in the sixth. The much-maligned Sanchez lofted a 356-foot fly ball that barely cleared the rightfield wall, reminiscent of the short-porch back home in the Bronx.

Regardless, Sanchez’s hero turn didn’t stick very long as the relief corps collapsed again in the late innings. Zack Britton bailed out Green with a huge double play to end the sixth, but his pair of walks in the seventh set up one of the gutsier moves of the night by Alomar, who pulled the scorching Josh Naylor for lefty masher Jordan Luplow.

Boone countered with Jonathan Loaisiga — not Adam Ottavino — and Luplow made Alomar a genius by launching a tying two-run double. When Loaisiga opened with two walks in the eighth, Boone had no choice but to call on Chapman, whose first pitch was a go-ahead RBI single to Hernandez.

Cleveland’s jubilation didn’t last, however. After so many emotional swings Wednesday night, it was the Yankees who wound up on a happy flight to San Diego for a Division Series matchup with the Rays.

"That was one of the best games I’ve ever played in in my life," Urshela said. "We made it."