As bad as things tend to get this season for the Yankees, there always seems to be something worse.

Take Monday night, for example. After the Bronx debuts of Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo were mostly ruined by Andrew Heaney — another deadline acquisition — making history as the only Yankee to give up four homers in his team debut, then came the hammer.

Aaron Boone’s announcement during the postgame Zoom session that Gerrit Cole had tested positive for COVID-19.

First off, Cole’s health is the primary concern, and the only details Boone provided was that he was told of the test results during the second inning of Monday’s 7-1 loss to the Orioles. Of course, Cole won’t be starting Tuesday either, with Nestor Cortes Jr. now likely to take his spot.

Boone also didn’t say what Cole’s positive test means for the rest of the Yankees, who now could be on the verge of their third outbreak this season and second in the past two weeks. The Yankees had six players in the COVID protocol sandwiched around the All-Star break, with Aaron Judge and Kyle Higashioka returning last week in Tampa.

Now the contact tracing starts anew, and Cole was on the field speaking to people Monday afternoon. During his pregame Zoom session, Cole seemed fine, and the conversation was limited to baseball and his upcoming start. When Boone was asked about the next step with potential team-wide testing, his only response was, "I don’t know."

As for Monday’s lackluster, lifeless performance, what was there really to say? Through six innings Monday night, against the Orioles’ 2-12 starter Jorge Lopez and his 6.19 ERA, Gallo had the Yankees’ only hit with Rizzo providing their lone RBI.

This was not the impact Brian Cashman envisioned when the GM made those two deadline trades last week. The idea was for Gallo and Rizzo to spark the Yankees’ moribund offense. Not supply the whole thing. But ever since the pair showed up Friday in Miami, the rest of the Yankees have practically disappeared at the plate.

Maybe that’s not entirely true. They did stand there Monday night with a bat in their hands. Long enough to draw five walks from Lopez, including three in the first two innings, along with Rizzo’s hit-by-pitch.

And the Yankees did nothing with any of it. Aside from Rizzo, who in the fifth inning sliced a sacrifice fly into foul territory to cut the Yankees’ deficit to 4-1, Gallo broke up Lopezs’ no-hit bit by leading off the sixth with a 107.3-mph double to the centerfield wall, then watched the futility behind him.

When the loudest cheers of the night are for a gray-striped cat that got loose in leftfield with Aaron Judge at the plate in the eighth inning, it was clear the crowd had abandoned the other Stadium residents in the navy stripes.

We already knew the Yankees were a baffling team from an offensive standpoint. How these names are responsible for such a pitiful output, night after night, is impossible to explain. Entering Monday, the Yankees’ 4.09 runs per game ranked 25th overall, behind the Orioles (4.15) and Diamondbacks (4.13) — the two teams with the worst winning percentages in the majors.

But that was all supposed to change with the arrivals of Gallo and Rizzo, especially once they got home, put on pinstripes, and started taking a few hacks at the short porch in right. The Orioles just beat them to it.

Heaney was acquired from the Angels as back-end rotation help. Based on Monday’s performance, that rotation should be in Somerset. With the Yankees’ season-long offensive struggles, Heaney basically put the game out of reach by allowing four home runs during a six-batter stretch that began with two outs in the third inning.

With each homer, the boos grew increasingly louder, and Pedro Severino — the seventh Oriole of this conga line — came within two feet of hitting No. 5 when his long drive caromed off the centerfield wall for a 408-foot double.

Heaney’s four homers match his career high and he has Gallo to thank for saving him any further dignity. When Maikel Franco ripped a liner into the leftfield corner, Gallo made a sprinting, leaping grab to rob him of extra bases and an RBI.

All of that seemed of little consequence by night’s end. With Cole now sidelined indefinitely, the Yankees have something new to worry about. Just add it to the pile with the rest.