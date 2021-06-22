Officially, Jacob deGrom was the first to be physically scrutinized by MLB’s sticky-stuff crackdown, due to the timing of when he took the mound Monday at Citi Field.

But Gerrit Cole had been under the microscope for weeks, the target of suspicion, allegations and point-blank media questions long before he stepped to the mound Tuesday night to face the Royals in the Bronx.

After all that Cole endured, fairly or not, this was the easy part. And given the 24 hours advance notice, he at least knew what was coming. A few umpires inspecting his cap? Patting down his glove? Watching him unbuckle his belt?

That was nothing compared to Cole being caught (figuratively) with his pants down when asked on a Zoom call if he had ever used Spider Tack -- the super-sticky paste used in strongman competitions to lift massive Atlas stones. The fallout from Cole’s stumbling non-answer, which many extrapolated to be the ramblings of a guilty conscience, lasted for days on every media platform.

For Cole, Tuesday’s moment of truth should have been an opportunity for vindication. A clean slate, if you will. Once Cole gets a pass from the umpires -- and we’re assuming that’s what happens -- he should be freed from the cheating accusations as well. All Cole has to do after that is continue to pitch at an elite level, proving that he wasn’t merely a creation of whatever sticky stuff he could get his hands on.

"I don’t have a lot of expectations, to be honest," Cole said Sunday. "I’m in the same boat as everyone else, just waiting for this to play out. Certainly, we're not trying to be ejected. We know the ramifications on the roster and whatnot moving forward, so it's going to be interesting to see. We'll be prepared, obviously, to adjust here and be within the rules."

Going by what happened during Monday’s games, starting pitchers were checked after the first inning -- with the umpires loudly booed by the home crowds -- and then at some random point later on (for deGrom it was the middle of the fifth). Does MLB’s new policy make it impossible for people to cheat? Hardly. The more creative minds with a looser morality usually find their way around the rules, discover new methods.

But getting nabbed in this situation, after weeks of warning flares from MLB and being told of the June 21 enforcement date, would represent either a brazen disregard for the rules or colossal stupidity. Any violation carries a 10-day suspension -- with pay, but the team can’t replace the offender -- forcing the club to play shorthanded during his absence. The public shaming, along with the team’s hardship, would seem to be a sufficient deterrent. Then again, pitchers have relied on these illegal mixtures for a while now, to varying degrees, and going cold turkey may not be so easy.

"I can't be surprised with anything," Boone said before Tuesday night’s game. "I hope it's not the case -- I certainly hope it's not with us. I think everyone's at least certainly understanding of the checks and what they're looking for and it's on us to make sure we're compliant. Simple as that.

"So hopefully this is something that over the long term, serves our game better, serves our sport better, makes the competition better and more of a level-playing field for everyone. And hopefully weeks go on and you know we're not talking about it that much."

That latter scenario is probably wishful thinking on Boone’s part. The Rays’ Tyler Glasnow, one of the sport’s elite arms, blamed a season-threatening elbow injury on having to abandon his preferred rosin-and-sunscreen mixture in his last start, an unsettling preview of what dangers may be waiting in the weeks and months ahead. The Red Sox’s Garrett Richards, a spin-rate specialist, unabashedly pinned his poor performance on the inability to grip the baseball, forcing him to ditch his curve altogether and joke about learning a changeup.

Expect that feisty dialogue to continue. Spin rates are significantly down since MLB leaked word of the crackdown weeks ago, reinforcing that the impact is real, and pitchers who can’t perform up to their usual standard are going to stand out.

As for Cole, he was 2-1 with a 4.26 ERA in three starts this month, a stretch where MLB set in motion the extra scrutiny. He had allowed 14 hits and five homers in 19 innings, with 20 strikeouts and three walks. Cole also has voiced his own concerns over getting a grip on the baseball, and pointed a finger at the commissioner’s office for not consulting enough with pitchers to address the problem.

"There are probably going to be things that we're going to continue to need to iron out," said Cole, who is member of the union’s executive subcommittee.

For Cole, that process started for him, personally, Tuesday night.