At this rate, Jacoby Ellsbury will be the healthiest Yankee before long.

Only four games into this season, the Yankees now have nine players on the injured list after Monday’s surprise additions of Giancarlo Stanton and Miguel Andujar. We say surprise because nobody outside the organization had any idea they were even hurting at Sunday’s conclusion of the stunning series loss to the Orioles.

The team as a whole looked sick during an embarrassing weekend. Over the two losses, the Yankees stranded 25 runners and struck out 23 times, but they still appeared to be physically sound. The only thing damaged, we thought, was their pride in going belly-up to an Orioles club that many believe -- us included -- might threaten the ’62 Mets for ineptitude this season.

Turns out, a few more things wound up broken Sunday in the Bronx. Stanton said he suffered his strained left biceps muscle on a “funky” foul-ball swing against Dylan Bundy. With Andujar, he came up with a strained right shoulder diving back into third base, but his IL stint wasn’t announced until 30 minutes before the first pitch of Monday’s 3-1 victory over the Orioles.

Sort of fluky stuff, and you couldn’t really pick up anything all that sinister in watching those routine plays. But these afflictions are becoming the new normal for the Yankees, who are either increasingly unlucky or, for whatever reason, not so great lately at keeping their players intact.

Last season, the Yankees had 20 players on the IL, for a combined total of 1,210 lost days, according to Spotrac. Most notably, Gary Sanchez (65 days), Greg Bird (59), Aaron Judge (50), Masahiro Tanaka (32), Aroldis Chapman (29), Gleyber Torres (22) and Didi Gregorius (18).

For those keeping score, Ellsbury missed all 187.

Despite all that, the Yankees still won 100 games -- eight behind the Red Sox in the AL East -- and then beat the A’s in the wild-card playoff. It’s why we weren’t too concerned when the injury bug popped up again during spring training, due to the Yankees being talented enough to cover for a few short-term maladies and a super-soft schedule to begin their season.

But with two more key players tumbling Monday like pinstriped dominoes, you start to wonder how many eventually becomes too much? And when it comes to injuries like these, we tend to bet the over. Aaron Boone did his best to play down Stanton’s biceps issue -- something he tends to do with every Yankees’ ailment -- but the slugger himself wasn’t so nonchalant about it.

“There’s different gauges of things, and when you’re talking about quickness of your swing, you can’t really have too many things bringing that down,” Stanton said. “You can battle through certain things, but not this time.”

The Yankees’ plan is to shut Stanton down entirely for 10 days, then build him back up after that. And with a swing that generates so much power, anything arm-related would seem to require some extra care to get right. At least Boone was smart enough not to attach any artificial timelines beyond those 10 days, because the Yankees don’t have a good track record in that area.

Their initial projection for Judge last year -- with a fractured wrist, mind you -- was three weeks. It wound up being more than twice that. In Judge’s case, it felt more like wishful thinking than medical science, but the Yankees repeated the mistake this spring when Aaron Hicks was first bothered by a back problem.

Hicks -- fresh off signing his seven-year, $70-million extension -- was only expected to miss a day or two, merely for precautionary reasons. But that soon ballooned to weeks, and now Boone sounds thrilled if Hicks is able to commute back and forth to the Tampa facility without reporting any discomfort. Monday’s update kept Hicks’ streak of “feeling great” alive, but he’s yet to resume any baseball activity.

While it’s important that Hicks can get out of bed without difficulty, until he starts doing stuff with a bat in his hand, we’ll consider him nowhere close. The Yankees also haven’t pencilled in Luis Severino or Dellin Betances for anytime soon. The Severino situation is doubly painful because he just re-upped with a four-year, $40-million deal and is now on the shelf for an indefinite period.

As of Monday night, the severity of Andujar’s shoulder strain wasn’t immediately known because he was scheduled for more tests. Once again, injuries have become business as usual in the Bronx.

“I guess it’s better to be in the beginning than the end of the year,” Stanton said.

And we never did get an update on Ellsbury.