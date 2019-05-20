BALTIMORE -- As of Monday night’s first pitch, thrown by J.A. Happ at Camden Yards, here’s a quick recap of what went down with some of your favorite Yankees.

-- Miguel Andujar was laying in a Manhattan hospital room, fresh off surgery to repair his torn labrum.

-- Didi Gregorius made his extended-spring debut in Tampa, his reconstructed elbow feeling so springy that he overthrew first base.

-- Giancarlo Stanton homered for the Class A Tampa Tarpons at Steinbrenner Field, blasting one off the batter’s eye in centerfield, a positive sign in his comeback from biceps/shoulder issues.

-- Aaron Judge, nursing a nasty oblique strain, did some pregame running and throwing in the outfield grass. Hitting remains a no-no for now.

-- And lastly, because he’s technically a Yankee for now, Troy Tulowitzki moved over to take some ground balls at third base as he works his way back from a troublesome calf strain.

Excuse the laundry list, but we figured that would be easier to highlight the still significant holes in the Yankees’ roster, and at the same time, point out how little their absence has impacted this team’s mission statement. On May 20, the Yankees stood atop the AL East, thanks to precious few familiar faces -- and some organizational sorcery.

“It’s surprising, but you expect it,” CC Sabathia said. “If that makes sense.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sabathia, now in his 11th Bronx season, is second only to Brett Gardner in pinstriped tenure, so we understand where he’s coming from. The Yankees are supposed to be in first place. It’s their rightful throne. How they arrived there this season, however, defies the usual logic. And who could have anticipated that Sabathia and Gardner -- two greybeard vets that returned as character signings -- would be key players in that revival?

“What we’ve dealt with, and still been able to play well, is rare and shocking to me,” Sabathia said. “Hopefully we can keep it going.”

Before Happ’s disappointing cameo Monday night, when the Orioles blasted him for six runs in only 3 2/3 innings, the Yankees had been on a 20-7 run, the best record the majors during that span. Despite missing three potential MVP candidates, and the reigning Rookie of the Year, the Yankees ranked fifth in the American League in both OPS (.765) and home runs (67).

Overall, the pitching staff placed fourth in both ERA (3.67) and K/9 ratio (9.64) despite the prolonged absence of James Paxton and the complete disappearance of Luis Severino, who won’t be back until after the All-Star break due to a lat muscle strain. Add it all up, and the depleted Yankees -- or Backup Bombers -- sported a plus-48 run differential, also good enough for fourth in the AL.

But with so many All-Stars now visible on the fast-approaching horizon, where do the Yankees go from here? Over the weekend, they already added Aaron Hicks, who delivered a tying two-run homer in Sunday’s 13-5 comeback rout of the formerly first-place Rays. Before long, Stanton should return, then Gregorius. Judge is tougher to estimate, as oblique injuries are tricky, but eventually he’ll be back in some capacity.

As great as these Yankees have played during the past month, those rehabbing names suggest they’ll get significantly better in the weeks ahead. And whatever winning mojo was conjured up by this patchwork roster -- filled with productive spaceholders like Cameron Maybin and Kendrys Morales -- presumably will carry over.

“We’re looking forward to all of them getting back,” Aaron Boone said before Monday’s game. “Over the long haul of the season, 162 games, you want to get your dudes back in there.”

Those post-Memorial Day Yankees won’t resemble the pinstriped crew you’ve grown fond of recently. For one, there probably will be less of Gio Urshela, as Gregorius returns to shortstop, Gleyber Torres moves to second base and D.J. LeMahieu needs to get more reps at third. Boone is likely to be liberal in rotating these players as he’ll want to break in Gregorius slowly coming back from TJ surgery, and Urshela -- who’s shown a knack for coming up with big hits -- has earned more than spot duty.

As strange as it sounds, the Yankees have managed to mine a few positives from the misfortune of a dozen or more players on the injury list, becoming a deeper, stronger team as a result. They’ve already proven that, and it’s still only May.

“Experience is a very valuable thing to have,” Boone said. “I think that leads to the confidence and knowing that they can not only play here but thrive here, so we’ve needed every bit of it. Hopefully we’ll benefit from that as the season unfolds and then down the stretch.”

For now, they’ll have to settle for first place.