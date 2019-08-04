The Yankees are a confounding case study this season. They’re the rare team that suffers a ridiculous number of injuries but can’t be hurt by them.

Standings-wise, these Yankees are impervious to pain.

In the updated count, they’ve put 25 different players on the injured list, some for multiple stints. That includes Aaron Hicks, who returned to the IL on Sunday with what the team described as a flexor strain in his right elbow. Hicks followed Edwin Encarnacion, felled Saturday by a fractured wrist, and Luke Voit, stricken Wednesday with a sports hernia, and . . . well . . . you get the idea.

Despite all that, the Yankees entered Sunday night’s series finale 32 games over .500 (71-39) with a 7 1⁄2-game lead on the Rays. They also have virtually erased the Red Sox from contention, exacting revenge for last week’s Fenway bashing by winning the first three games of this series, which dropped Boston to 13 1⁄2 games back.

On paper, losing Encarnacion and Hicks should be problematic. But after what we’ve seen from these Yankees, does anyone really believe that?

“So many people have stepped up and impacted us winning games,” Aaron Boone said Sunday afternoon. “They’ve really done a great job and it’s why I feel like anything that’s come up, anything adverse that seems to happen to this group, they don’t flinch.”

By our estimation, the player wounded most by this astounding run of bad luck is Clint Frazier, whose only way into Yankee Stadium remains buying a ticket. The latest RailRider to arrive in the Bronx was Mike Ford, the roster move for Encarnacion, and he walked into the clubhouse, duffel bag over his shoulder, roughly three hours before Sunday night’s game.

Even when the Yankees were forced to put Hicks on the shelf — like Encarnacion, for an indefinite period of time — they simply used the spot to activate J.A. Happ from the paternity list for his Sunday start. And Boone didn’t make it sound as if they were in any hurry to promote Frazier for the outfield vacancy.

When it was mentioned to Boone that Frazier was kept out of Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s Sunday lineup, then asked if he was considered for Hicks’ opening, the manager’s reply was brief.

Two words, actually. Boone said, “No.” Twice.

It would be easy to spin the Yankees’ anti-Frazier stance as a personal vendetta, resulting from his media dust-ups and less-than-ideal behavior after his June demotion. Probably some truth to that. But there is a significant baseball component as well, as the rise of Mike Tauchman and Cameron Maybin’s inspired play have given the Yankees two solid, superior-defensive options to Frazier.

Tauchman, initially a glove-first guy, hit .423 (22-for-52) with three homers and 13 RBIs during his 16 games in July. He started Sunday in leftfield. Over in the other corner was Maybin, who was batting .367 (22-for-60) with four home runs and 11 RBIs in his last 18 games.

Remember how Brett Gardner was pegged to be a part-time player this season, after all the talk about his supposed spring-training battle with Frazier? He made his 50th start in centerfield Sunday night and was hitting fifth in a lineup that below him looked better suited for Scranton.

Boone felt bold enough Sunday to rest DJ LeMahieu, arguably the league’s MVP, to go with Ford as his first baseman. So what happened? Of course Ford delivered an RBI single during the Yankees’ six-run rally in the third inning as their mostly Quadruple-A lineup chased David Price out of the Bronx, ripping him for nine hits and seven runs before he was pulled in the third.

Kyle Higashioka — the call-up for Gary Sanchez (groin) — already had a pair of doubles by then and Tauchman added a two-run single. Gio Urshela, taking over Encarnacion’s cleanup spot, clubbed a two-run homer to spur the third-inning surge.

Ford certainly was outperforming Frazier at Triple-A, hitting .303 with 23 homers and a 1.007 OPS through 79 games. But it’s strange to think that’s where we are with the Yankees right now: thinking about Ford as the semi-regular DH rather than Encarnacion, or the ghost of Giancarlo Stanton (nine games, one homer in ’19).

“You don’t like to see your guys down,” Boone said. “But you also understand the opportunity and know the guys will respond in an awesome way.”

Boone says awesome. We’d suggest unbelievable. Or unimaginable.

But it’s the Yankees’ new reality, one in which injuries somehow don’t hurt.