FORT MYERS, Fla. — Steinbrenner Field again is turning into a Grapefruit League triage center. But as the troublesome news unfolded Saturday in Tampa about Aaron Judge’s mysterious, non-improving shoulder ailment, the Yankees had reason to feel better about their bruised rotation based on the events happening 125 miles down I-75 at Fenway South.

The only defense against the rash of injuries threatening to consume the defending AL East champs is a solid contingency plan — or, in the Yankees’ case, a handful of plans at what could end up being a number of positions.

Rotation-wise, that means Jordan Montgomery, who took the mound Saturday at JetBlue Park as the presumptive No. 4 starter. We say that primarily because Montgomery is far and away the most experienced candidate for that spot, but also because of a promising resume that, of course, was interrupted by Tommy John surgery in 2018.

These days, it seems as if putting on pinstripes is akin to donning a hospital gown, with MRIs and procedures soon to follow. But Montgomery now has that in his rearview mirror, and judging by his mindset after Saturday’s solid performance, this could be the best version anyone has seen of the 27-year-old lefthander.

Montgomery entered this year with the hope of pushing for a rotation spot, and the loss of James Paxton to back surgery (until at least May) put him in good position to do that before Luis Severino guaranteed him the job by needing Tommy John surgery. Now it’s just a matter of making the Yankees feel secure with him in that role, which Montgomery seems to have no problem doing.

“I’ve come in wanting to be in the rotation,” he said, “so I’m going to be one of the guys to step up and try to fill that role. Win some games for these guys.”

Saturday’s road assignment against the Red Sox had less buzz than usual for this annual spring training visit — with Gerrit Cole pitching for the A-team back in Tampa — but it was a suitable test just the same. Hop on a two-hour bus ride, then tangle with a Mookie Betts-less lineup that had Jackie Bradley Jr. hitting second and Mitch Moreland in the cleanup spot.

Montgomery made quick work of the Sox during the 41-pitch outing despite not having his sharpest curveball, whiffing four in two scoreless innings.

Montgomery’s mission was to pound the strike zone with his fastball, and he didn’t play around too much on the edges. That left the Sox vulnerable to his off-speed pitches, which had them flailing away. The only hit was a single by Jose Peraza, who battled him for an eight-pitch at-bat and managed to punch a changeup over the shortstop’s head.

“I really just wanted to throw my fastball as much as I could for strikes,” Montgomery said. “Get some confidence in that, seeing swings, especially in fastball counts. It was coming out of my hand hard. I can be aggressive with it now that I have confidence in it.”

Only one of his strikeouts came on a fastball, which Moreland whiffed on after being set up on the previous pitch with a nifty change. He fanned Christian Vazquez on a changeup, then got his two others with curveballs, all waving at them.

“I’m just trying to get the feel of the [curve],” Montgomery said. “But when you hang it and they still swing through it, that’s how I know the fastball is doing good.”

This isn’t really an audition for Montgomery. Sure, the Yankees have other options, if necessary, but he already knows how to win at the major-league level. Montgomery went 9-7 with a 3.88 ERA in 29 starts in 2017, his rookie season, before he required the UCL repair after only six trips to the mound the following year.

Now that Montgomery is healthy again, he looks the part. Not only with his arsenal of pitches but his presence on the mound. There’s not much indecision with him. As long as Montgomery commands his fastball, as he did Saturday, his off-speed pitches will keep hitters off-balance.

“You always let the hitter tell you how your stuff is going,” said catcher Erik Kratz, who noted that the Sox could barely touch even his subpar pitches. “I think he needs to really feel good about the spot he's put himself in, getting ready for the season. The way the ball is coming out is different than ’17, when I caught him before he got hurt, and last year in Triple-A rehabbing. He knows the amount of work he put in, so it's something that really showed up with his pitches.”

The Montgomery out there now looks like a finished product, just in need of the usual spring training maintenance. So that’s one fewer thing for the Yankees to worry about.

Depending on Judge’s prognosis, they could have two outfield holes to fill for Opening Day — and they still need to survive another three-plus weeks to get there.

As far as the No. 4 spot in the rotation, however, Montgomery has got that on lockdown. There’s no more uncertainty with him.

“I feel strong right now,” he said. “I’m still working on some timing and kinks and stuff. But arm strength and confidence-wise, I’m feeling good.”

A pitcher feeling good. Amid the hospital-ward vibe at Steinbrenner Field, consider Montgomery a healthy dose of optimism.