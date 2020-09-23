Too many home runs. It’s the non-ironic complaint that comes up every year around this time, after the Yankees spend the regular season pounding opponents into submission, only to have another playoff run end with a whimper, not a bang.

Here’s a stat that surprised me, and is certain to again fuel this debate with the postseason just days away. Entering Wednesday night, these Yankees had hit 91 home runs, more than any other team in franchise history through 55 games. No disrespect to the 2020 Bombers, but that’s not what I figured from this group, especially with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton being sidelined more for than half of this shortened season.

The lion’s share of the credit goes to the Luke Voit Experience, as the first baseman’s breakout year has featured 21 homers, which led the majors before Wednesday’s game against the Blue Jays. Beyond Voit, however, only DJ LeMahieu and Gary Sanchez had reached double-digits at 10 apiece, with Judge next at nine -- despite playing in only 23 games.

"I think it's the depth," manager Aaron Boone said. "I think it's the power throughout the lineup. And now obviously getting Judge and Stanton back full-time, you know that bumps other really good players and good hitters and good power hitters down in the order. So I feel like as we finish these final games of the season, the depth of our lineup hopefully will manifest itself. And a lot of times for us that shows up in the long ball."

Look at the punishing example of Wednesday’s A lineup, which finally had Judge and Stanton back for a rare 2020 cameo in the 2-3 slots, the all-or-nothing Sanchez hitting eighth and Clint Frazier in the No. 9 spot against Jays lefty Robbie Ray. A week earlier in the Bronx, the Yankees set an MLB record with 19 homers during their three-game series with Toronto.

Their five home runs in the fourth inning Thursday was a franchise record, and over an eight-game winning streak (that eventually ballooned to 10) the Yankees smacked more homers (27) than their opponents scored runs (19). The awesome display bordered on ridiculous for the juiced-ball chorus, but everyone is getting their whacks at this same bouncy sphere, so the Yankees still deserve credit for being more proficient at it than most of the league.

"We have a lot of guys that when they make contact, they make hard contact and I think that's a tribute to that," said reliever Zack Britton, who’s been familiar with plenty of Yankees lineups through the years. "Obviously the ballparks that we play in, and just the ball in general has been flying more the last few years. But top to bottom, we’ve got a lot of guys that hit the ball hard. We've been hitting some balls extremely hard this month."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

If you’re a big believer in might makes right, the Dodgers are the consensus No. 1 seed overall for this year’s version of October Madness and they’re tops in MLB with 104 home runs. Next is the Braves at 98, with the Yankees and White Sox tied at 91. During a typical season, you’d expect the power to dim somewhat come October, as the elite pitching staffs tend to separate the contenders from the champions. There was even speculation last year that MLB purposely deadened the baseball for the playoffs.

But with the postseason being condensed this year, and off days eliminated until the World Series, pitching staffs are going to be stretched to the max. Now teams will have to deploy the back end of their rotations rather than simply return the two best at the front, allowing sluggers to bully the weaker arms in the stable. Managers also are in for a rude awakening with their bullpens, as the top weapons are going to need an occasional breather without the usual travel day to recover.

"I think my initial reaction would be that yeah, it's going to be harder to tame the offenses without the days off," Britton said, "because you're not going to have all your high-leverage relievers available every single day like you could in the past. And there’s going to be that fatigue factor that sets in."

The Yankees, one through nine, are plenty capable of doing damage to the front-line arms, but they’ll smack around those lesser pitchers. And if they’re kept in the park? The Yankees scored 12 runs in Tuesday night’s win over the Blue Jays without hitting a homer for the first time in 13 years. And it was only their second victory this season in which they didn’t go deep.

Too many home runs? So far, for these Yankees, it’s the right amount.