Six weeks into this season, it looks like the Yankees got Manny Machado without having to spend the $300 million. Or at least a reasonable facsimile, judging by what Gio Urshela has accomplished so far at third base.

Gold Glove caliber defense, a dangerous bat. Urshela wound up as the Yankees’ starting third baseman by accident -- specifically the shoulder injury to Miguel Andujar -- and now he’s become nearly impossible to move off the position. Heading into Tuesday night, Urshela was hitting .352 (25-for-71) with a .913 OPS in 25 games.

Hardly what the Yankees anticipated when Andujar was placed on the injured list April 1 with what the team described as a small labrum tear. Gone was the runner-up for Rookie of the Year, and at the time, it was considered a devastating setback.

The Yankees passed on Machado, in part, because they felt comfortable leaving Andujar at third base as a fiscally prudent alternative. Andujar had his defensive shortcomings, sure. A suspect arm being the worst of it. But stacked alongside the rest of this lineup’s firepower, Andujar’s glove issues didn’t figure to be a serious problem.

These days, however, it’s not a concern at all. Because the Yankees don’t need him out there, and they’re trying to do whatever possible to prevent him from wearing a glove, period. No one saw that coming, basically because so few people even watched Urshela play in spring training.

Aaron Boone conceded as much before Tuesday night’s game against the Mariners, with Urshela making his 20th start at third base and Andujar again relegated to a third straight DH appearance. It’s just common sense, and Boone isn’t in any rush to give Andujar another shot at his old job after his two-error return on May 4. On that day, a 7-3 loss to the Twins, Andujar let one grounder scoot underneath his glove, then later rifled a throw past second base into rightfield.

It’s all part of the Andujar package, and neither the player nor the Yankees are letting on how much of his game is truly affected by the shoulder tear. But at the moment, Boone can maximize Andujar’s strengths by using him at DH while nearly eliminating his primary weakness. And aside from the days Gary Sanchez needs a breather in the DH spot, that’s where Andujar will stay until further notice.

“I mean, right now, the way we’re constructed, it’s going to be a lot that way,” Boone said. “But that will continue to evolve, it will be fluid. Miggy will be back out there and at some point this week, but Gio has very much worked himself into the mix, especially with how our roster sits right now.”

That’s the key, obviously. The Yankees’ other DH preferences are on the IL, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge chief among them. And since they’re undermanned on the offensive side, Boone needs to prioritize run prevention, which further emphasizes the need to have Urshela at third.

It seems like Urshela comes up with a defensive gem every game. He had a pair of nifty plays in Monday’s 7-3 win over the Mariners, a backward diving grab and a barehanded scoop-and-throw. On Tuesday night, in the second inning, Urshela gloved a hard smash by Tim Beckham to get Domingo Santana tagged out in a rundown between third and home.

“He’s been terrific,” Boone said. “It’s been impactful, and it’s been one of those performances that have allowed us to continue to win games.”

Can it continue? The Yankees have a roster squeeze looming on the horizon, and with Urshela out of minor-league options, he’s solidified his spot for when that time comes. But what will that spot mean for him, as well as Andujar? Urshela has very limited major-league experience at other positions -- 13 games at shortstop, five at second base, two at first -- but that hasn’t dissuaded the Yankees recently from using players in unfamiliar territory.

And what of Andujar? If his shoulder stays intact, can he win his starting job back? There was a time when Andujar was an intriguing trade piece, but the labrum tear seems to rule that out for this season. Urshela’s brilliant defense also has made Andujar look even more inadequate as a third baseman. The Yankees have talked in the past about trying Andujar at first and in leftfield, but that is yet to even reach an experimental stage.

With the team in almost constant flux, needing 35 different players to get through 34 games, Urshela has more than covered for Andujar’s uncertainty. Even as he’s created more hard questions for the future.