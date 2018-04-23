The nightmare fuel that probably keeps Brian Cashman awake on some nights of this young season has nothing to do with Giancarlo Stanton’s dizzying strikeout totals or the perplexing case of Brandon Drury’s blurred vision.

Those are blips on the Yankees’ radar. Temporary issues that won’t linger.

The really scary stuff — the kind that could derail a team’s title hopes — is rooted in Cashman’s starting rotation, which remained status quo this offseason after Masahiro Tanaka decided to stay put and the GM brought back CC Sabathia on a one-year, $10-million deal.

Based on last year’s performance, it was a calculated risk, and one without sufficient insurance stashed in the Yankees’ farm system. There’s not much of a safety net in the Bronx when it comes to that department, which is why Tanaka’s start Monday night against the Twins felt so crucial on April 23 — as will Sonny Gray’s turn Wednesday.

We’re only a month in, and these first few weeks haven’t exactly featured great pitching weather, with New York feeling more like Anchorage. But Tanaka, already dethroned by Luis Severino as the Yankees’ true ace, needed to stop performing like he has only a bit part in this rotation. At worst, Cashman had him pencilled in as the 1-A below Severino, not as the back-end starter he’s resembled lately in thrashings by the Red Sox and Marlins.

In that sense, what Tanaka did to the Twins in Wednesday’s 14-1 victory was a very encouraging sign, if only for one night. This is who Tanaka is supposed to be. After opening the game with a walk to Brian Dozier, Tanaka stayed in control pretty much to the end of his 6 2⁄3 -inning stint, the longest of his five starts. He allowed only three hits — two of them singles — and a lone run, the result of a short rally that began when Tanaka plunked the No. 8 hitter, Ryan LaMarre, with two outs in the fifth.

That had to be personally frustrating for Tanaka, but it was easily brushed off, as he had the Twins flailing all night long. Of his 91 pitches, including 55 strikes, Tanaka had 18 swings-and-misses. His fastball location was much improved, making his slider and splitter as lethal as they should be.

Tanaka retired 14 of 15 after Dozier’s leadoff walk, never letting the Twins crack the lightning-quick 3-0 lead he was handed in the first inning. Compare that with Gray’s inability to come up with shutdown innings his last time out. With Tanaka cruising, the Yankees kept piling on, adding another homer from Miguel Andujar in the second and a 435-foot blast by Stanton in the fifth.

The Yankees are constructed to relentlessly bully opposing teams — to land the first punch and continue landing haymakers. But once they get the pitching component straightened out — after Severino anyway — they become the juggernaut everyone anticipated. Entering Monday’s game, the Yankees’ rotation ranked eighth in the American League in both ERA (4.49) and batting average (.243). The starters were ninth in WHIP (1.30).

We know it’s still April, but that’s not championship material. Tanaka took the mound with a 6.45 ERA and walked off with a 5.28, so we remain in a small sample-size zone here. But for the sake of Aaron Boone’s sanity, better to get the malfunctioning parts of this rotation fixed sooner rather than later. There’s only so much optimism a new manager can spout before he starts to look a little silly.

“I think Masa’s had some stretches where he’s been really strong,” Boone said before Monday night’s game. “Even though his numbers aren’t great yet, I feel he’s definitely close to being the Masahiro Tanaka we’re used to seeing.”

Well, Tanaka made his manager look like a genius this time. It also was helpful that Boone could keep most of his bullpen holstered, just as he was able to do with the previous two winning starts from Severino (7 innings) and Jordan Montgomery (six). Next up is Sabathia — nothing really to sweat there — followed by the increasingly worrisome Gray.

If Tanaka could self-correct his way through some April turbulence, maybe Gray will be capable of a quickie reboot as well. After all, the Twins are only in town through Thursday. It gets much harder after that.