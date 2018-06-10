Jose Reyes turns 35 Monday, but he’s not retiring. At least not any time soon, and certainly not for the Mets’ convenience.

That could be a good thing, too, because the Mets — despite treating Reyes as persona non grata recently — suddenly needed their back-of-the-bench infielder Sunday night when Asdrubal Cabrera was forced to exit the game after three innings with a tight left hamstring.

Considering that Reyes already was halfway out the door at Citi Field, this now may leave it open a crack. As we’re acutely aware with Mets injuries, Cabrera could be out anywhere from two days to two weeks to two months, and Reyes helped his case early on with a two-out single in the fifth, then scoring on Todd Frazier’s home run.

But Reyes also showed why he’s been in the doghouse by committing two errors on one botched double play in the eighth inning. Not only did Reyes fail to touch second on the pivot — both feet straddled the bag — he fired the relay wide of first. Fortunately for him, Robert Gsellman got the next two outs without any damage and the Mets held on for a 2-0 victory.

Before Sunday night, Reyes might as well have been collecting his 401(k), because the Mets weren’t using him to play much baseball, the job they’re paying him $2 million for this season. He was hitting .139 with a .205 on-base percentage in 42 games, only 13 of them starts.

It didn’t help that Reyes had been deployed infrequently — even by bench-player standards in the National League — but that’s the Mets’ prerogative. The part that we don’t get was wasting a roster spot on a player they evidently feel is past his expiration date.

Through the first eight games of this winless homestand, dating to May 31, Reyes had a total of five plate appearances, the last coming as a pinch hitter Saturday night in the ninth inning against Aroldis Chapman (he lined out to end the 4-3 loss). We could understand if Mickey Callaway wasn’t able to squeeze the struggling Reyes into a powerhouse lineup. But the Mets scored a total of 10 runs during that stretch — averaging 1.17 runs per nine innings — and still didn’t think that Reyes could help manufacture offense.

When asked about Reyes barely seeing the field lately, Callaway reacted as if he was surprised as anyone that the infielder was still in his clubhouse. “It’s a difficult situation right now,” Callaway said.

Not “we need to get Jose some more at-bats” or “we’re hoping that Jose heats up soon.” Callaway responded like an irritated dad still waiting for his 35-year-old son to move out of his parents’ finished basement. And just like that uncomfortable scenario, Reyes isn’t just going to wake up one day and decide he’s leaving on his own.

During a conversation Saturday at his locker, Reyes expressed frustration with his ever-shrinking playing time, but never suggested he was feeling old or thinking about calling it quits. He’s still in good shape, prepares the way he always has, and keeps hoping for chances.

“I show up every day and get ready to play,” Reyes said. “That’s all I can do.”

Reyes wasn’t available in the clubhouse before Sunday night’s game. Maybe he didn’t feel like entertaining questions about his future after SNY reported on the network’s website that Mets officials had discussed “a stage-managed exit — perhaps in the form of a retirement news conference.” One team official suggested Sunday that was very premature, but the Mets will have more roster decisions to make soon, starting with the activation of Wilmer Flores next week.

Based on the near-zero utilization of Reyes, his days appeared numbered. Sunday was the 15-year anniversary of his major-league debut with the Mets, at age 19, and Reyes will be forever linked with David Wright, the injured captain, as the duo that was supposed to be the Doc and Darryl for the next generation. But just like that pairing went sour after the 1986 title, Reyes and Wright aren’t going to get their storybook ending, either — or a World Series ring.

Those who haven’t become embittered by Reyes’ decline may be saddened by the disappointing coda of his second Flushing stint. But with Cabrera’s injury, if this is Reyes’ closing act, he may be able to craft a slightly better finish.