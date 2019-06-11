During the Subway Series, only the Mets are supposed to be booed in the Bronx. So when James Paxton, the Yankees’ starter in Game 2 of Tuesday’s doubleheader, was chased off the mound by a howling Stadium, you knew the night had gone off the rails for Aaron Boone & Co.

It was not the outcome anyone expected. The Yankees cruised to a 12-5 rout in the opener, first burying Zack Wheeler, then teeing off on the Mets’ disposable bullpen pieces. Maybe it’s possible that Wheeler could wind up in pinstripes some day, either around the trade deadline or next winter. But on Tuesday, he was a batting tee again, giving up 10 hits, including long home runs to Gio Urshela and Luke Voit.

At that point, we assumed this Subway Series was going to follow the usual script. The Yankees staying on course for a playoff berth. The Mets playing the role of speed bump. Even the recent magic of the Mets’ de facto ace Jason Vargas, who carried an 0.86 ERA over his last three starts, figured to wither, based on him being 0-7 with a 6.93 ERA in 10 previous meetings with the Yankees.

Instead, Vargas was, well, Vargas. As his beguiling mix of soft tosses quieted the Yankees’ lineup, holding them to three runs in six innings, Pete Alonso smacked his 22nd homer, with J.D. Davis and Carlos Gomez enjoying the hitter-friendly Stadium by going deep. The Mets also ruined Paxton’s Subway Series debut, cutting it short at 2 2/3 innings (six runs) to make sure that he was treated more harshly by the Bronx crowd than anyone wearing blue and orange.

The day’s first game was predictable Subway Series fare. The Mets again teasing their fans with an early 4-1 lead, courtesy of Jeff McNeil’s three-run homer, and then having it all come apart in a flurry of poor fielding and the Yankees’ relentless power.

That’s what we’ve come to expect, right? Even with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton sitting this one out on a rehab stint in Tampa, the Yankees still flexed plenty of muscle, with Urshela, Voit and Gary Sanchez all going deep in the wipeout. Wheeler, despite touching 99 mph, with a hard slider at 94, got exposed again by the long ball, and remains the weak link in a Mets’ rotation that otherwise has improved considerably in the past month.

In this case, however, Wheeler got a nudge off the cliff, thanks to a fourth-inning throwing error by the normally sure-handed Todd Frazier. Shortly after that ball sailed past Alonso -- on what should have been the third out -- Voit put the Yankees in front to stay, 7-4, with a three-run blast that landed in the leftfield bleachers.

“It’s on me,” Frazier said afterward. “I had an easy play to make and it changed the whole game around.”

Maybe. Or maybe the Yankees eventually would have got to Wheeler anyway, and based on his season so far, we’re more inclined to believe the latter. Wheeler is a pitcher with a 4.87 ERA that already has surrendered 13 homers in 88 2/3 innings, two scary stats that don’t make much sense for someone of his ability.

Voit struck out twice in his first two at-bats against Wheeler, yet hammered a 91-mph slider for the game-turning homer, a mistake that he didn’t see in his earlier trips to the plate. It was the kind of miss that a pitcher can’t make to the dangerous Voit, who is probably headed for a toe-to-toe matchup against Alonso in next month’s Home Run Derby.

“Fool me once, fool me twice,” Voit said, “the third time I’ll get you.”

Wheeler lasted only 4 2/3 innings in the opener, matching his shortest outing this season, and seems to be as puzzling as ever. If the Mets don’t climb back into the NL East race, he’s probably their most attractive trade chip, as contending teams presumably will look past Wheeler’s unsettling numbers in the belief they can fix him for a playoff run.

In the meantime, however, the Mets would prefer Wheeler get himself straight in Flushing, where he can do them some good in his walk year. Throwing batting practice, as Wheeler did Tuesday in the Bronx, is getting painful to watch as the rest of the team tries to salvage the season.

“It’s a tough one to swallow,” Wheeler said.

The good news? Regardless of Subway Series hype, both teams can now just go on with their lives. Until next month when they meet again at Citi Field.