For this Subway Series, it feels as if we took the wrong train. Maybe one to the Twilight Zone.

How can it be that the team in fourth place, staring at a nine-game deficit, with an owner under siege, a GM saying they "suck" and fans calling for the manager’s head wasn’t the Mets?

Nope. Not this time.

The dysfunctional, underachieving dumpster fire in this year’s first meeting? That role is being played by the Yankees, whose recent performance was described by GM Brian Cashman this week as being as "bad as you can be ... stinking to the high heavens."

And that was before the Yankees suffered their worst loss of the season, blowing a first-inning, seven-run lead by giving up seven runs in the ninth against the Angels Wednesday night due in part to an epic meltdown by Aroldis Chapman.

"There’a lot of buzz around us right now — not all for good reason, obviously," manager Aaron Boone said before Friday’s series opener. "This is New York City. The greatest place to play baseball. So it’s a big deal to me."

Evidently, Boone isn’t managing for his job, based on the votes of confidence he received over the past few days from Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner. But given the Yankees’ pitiful state, he deserves some culpability here. Monumental ineptitude. A volatile, unreliable closer. Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. This is all straight from the Mets’ playbook.

Or should we say, was.

Because the visitors from Flushing rolled into the Bronx Friday night atop the NL East, bankrolled by a new mega-billionaire owner who cracks jokes on Twitter, a front office that flies under the radar and a second-year manager in Luis Rojas whose players actually do play hard for him.

That said, the Mets have spent the past three months in various stages of disrepair, plowing through a staggering number of injuries (as many as 17 on the IL at one point) and yet somehow keeping their grip on first place for 71 days, the longest stretch of any team this season.

Before Friday’s game, the Mets welcomed back two more in Brandon Nimmo and Jeurys Familia, after losing another rotation piece, David Peterson, to what sounds like a potentially serious oblique injury. Even though this roster is starting to better resemble the Mets we vaguely recall from a while back, they’re not operating anywhere near the preseason expectations for this group, from an offensive standpoint. The Mets entered Friday scoring 3.57 runs per game, second-to-last overall (the Pirates were at 3.49), with a .673 OPS that ranked 28th.

And yet they’ve continued to win, hosting their clubhouse dance parties, and reveling in their besting of adversity — for now.

"It’s been quite a ride," Rojas said Friday afternoon. "I got to give credit from the [front] office to the players because they’ve stayed steady the whole time, and it shows how good of a family we are. We always look forward — we don’t look down or back. We’re sticking together through the challenges."

Compare that with the Yankees, who have rendered words meaningless in constantly trying to spin what has been an awful brand of baseball this season. Despite Boone’s nightly rites of positive affirmation, his players often look uninterested, running into outs at a league-worst rate and routinely grounding into double plays.

Unlike the Mets, who have made a habit of winning games they shouldn’t, the Yankees regularly go belly-up against inferior opponents — and are an embarrassing 0-6 to their chief rival, the Red Sox, in tumbling further down in the division.

The Subway Series doesn’t hold any significant sway in the standings for these clubs. It’s mostly a PR battle, with only bragging rights at stake, and for that reason, the Yankees always have the most to lose. They’re the legendary franchise with the 27 world titles. The Mets, in business since 1962, have just the two rings.

With such a lopsided relationship in NYC’s sibling rivalry, the Mets usually strive for saving face, maybe land a few memorable punches before they leave the Bronx. Try to avoid any more Luis Castillo drops or coaching staffs getting axed during their stay.

But this season, the script has flipped, the narrative changed. The Yankees are the desperate team, a laughingstock by their lofty standards, fronted by an owner, GM and manager already making public apologies — something that traditionally doesn’t happen until November, since they haven’t been back to a World Series in 11 years.

And the Mets? The worst grilling anyone got before Friday’s opener was Rojas being asked if he was relieved they didn’t sign Trevor Bauer, based on his reprehensible situation.

"You know what I’m happy for? That we signed Taijaun Walker," said Rojas, referring to Friday’s starter (2.38 ERA) and the player the Mets pivoted to when the Bauer deal fell through. "I cannot talk about what wasn’t done."

Same old Mets? Not this Subway Series. This time it’s the Yankees with all the explaining to do.