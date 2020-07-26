Maybe the Yankees won’t confess to treating each game like it’s three times more important this year. Or 2.7, to be exact.

But don’t tell me that Sunday’s 3-2 victory over the Nationals, in the empty backyard of the defending world champs, didn’t look and feel way more intense than your typical third game on the schedule.

Did Gleyber Torres save the season with a three-hit day that included the home run that knocked out Nats starter Patrick Corbin and the two-out, game-winning single in the eighth inning? We wouldn’t go quite that far.

But let’s admit one thing: If Corbin continued to cruise, rather than get pulled after 75 pitches, and somehow the Nats wound up taking the series - with neither Juan Soto nor Stephen Strasburg making an appearance - what’s the conversation like then?

Going by the 2020 calculus, and rounding up, 6-3 sounds much better than 3-6, especially after James Paxton got thumped in Saturday’s loss and a two-game visit with Joe Girardi in Philly on tap before returning to the Bronx.

“I heard that it’s almost like every game is a sweep,,” said Luke Voit, who followed Torres with the tying homer off reliever Will Harris in the seventh. “I think it’s like 2.7 for every win, so it was a big series. It’s good to get off to a hot start.”

Only in a 60-game season would anyone characterize a 2-1 record, even on the road, as a “hot start.” The Yankees officially played only five innings in Thursday’s rain-shortened 4-1 victory, so this series didn’t even go three completed games. And when they began the seventh inning Sunday in a 2-0 hole, with Corbin firmly in command (8 Ks, 0 BBs, one hit), the urgency felt a little more, um, urgent.

Going in, manager Aaron Boone had pegged the series finale as a bullpen game - a placeholder for Masahiro Tanaka’s next turn - and it was a smidge unsettling when his opener, Jonathan Loaisiga, needed 11 pitches just to get the first out, a strikeout of Trea Turner. But Loaisiga, whose fastball maxed at 99 mph, still got the Yankees through three innings and allowed just one run on Turner’s two-out homer in the third.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The former Yankee Starlin Castro, who you may remember from that Giancarlo Stanton trade, doubled off David Hale in the fourth and scored when Eric Thames ripped a single through a right side flooded by the Yankees’ shift. Since Corbin barely seemed to be breaking a sweat on a 93-degree D.C. scorcher, there was a percolating sense the Nats could make that 2-0 lead hold up.

On the Yankees’ comeback road, the bullpen had to drive the bus, and they were without Aroldis Chapman, who was home in New York waiting for a second negative COVID-19 test to reinstate him. But Boone got the five scoreless innings he needed, including two from Chad Green, a high-wire set-up job by Tommy Kahnle and white-knuckle closing cameo by Zack Britton.

Called on to protect a 3-2 edge, Kahnle wound up striking out the side in the eighth, but still had to bail out Torres for a throwing error that put the speedy Turner on, as well as escape a bases-loaded jam. With runners at second and third, Kahnle threw five straight changeups to whiff Castro for the second out. After an intentional walk to Howie Kendrick, he then struck out Thames, again with a changeup.

“It was a high pressure situation,” Kahnle said, “and I loved it.”

In those spots, it was definitely bizarre to see Nationals Park - the same stadium that was rocking all through October - nearly devoid of energy. The Yankees didn’t even have the usual road-villain vibe to groove on. You can’t silence a ballpark that’s already been permanently silenced. When Britton entered for the ninth, he brought his own adrenaline, a 2020 blend of simmering weirdness and a return to the closer’s role.

“I felt almost too amped up,” Britton said.

It didn’t help that a Gary Sanchez passed ball put the tying run at second base, but he quickly redeemed himself by throwing out Emilio Bonificio trying to steal third - and got a key assist from Gio Urshela, who held the tag on him while over-sliding the bag. We have a while before the expanded playoffs, but there is nothing regular about this season, and Voit said Sunday had “more of a September-August feel.”

Afterward, even Boone, mask pulled down around his neck, looked exhausted.

“We emptied the tank a little bit today,” the manager said.

And they did all that just to stay in a three-way tie for first with the Rays and Orioles. Only 57 more games to go.