PHILADELPHIA — When the Yankees sent out Luis Cessa for Wednesday night’s series finale at Citizens Bank Park, they were closing fast on a somewhat rare pitching accomplishment, previously done by the franchise in 1981.

That was a rotation led by Ron Guidry, Dave Righetti and Tommy John. The bullpen boasted the fearsome duo of Ron Davis and Goose Gossage.

The feat? During August of that season, the Yankees’ pitching staff had a 1.92 ERA over 21 games, which was the last time the team finished a calendar month with a sub-2.50 ERA.

Seems like a while ago, right? And raise your hand if you thought this 2018 staff would be the crew to once again get them below that benchmark (didn’t think so).

Before Cessa’s rather brief cameo (3 innings, 3 runs, 74 pitches) in Wednesday night’s 3-0 loss to the Phillies, the Yankees’ staff had a 2.31 ERA for June, the lowest in the majors for the month, with the Giants’ 2.73 right behind them. While it’s a bit early to make any declarative statements about this Yankees’ staff, we can say there’s a foundation in place, with room for a rotation upgrade.

And for what it’s worth, those ’81 Yankees, as you remember, won the AL pennant before losing the World Series to the Dodgers to six games. These Yankees? Well, the bullpen we already knew would be elite, and in some ways — like the emergence of the suddenly unhittable Jonathan Holder — they’ve outperformed expectations.

As for the rotation, that’s been more of a fluid operation, and yet still a highly-functioning one. Cessa, who came off an extended DL stint last Thursday, was the eighth starter the Yankees have used through the first 78 games, and the least effective to date. He racked up 27 pitches in the first inning alone Wednesday night, and came within a strike of escaping a sluggish second until Rhys Hoskins hammered a 1-2 slider over the rightfield wall for a three-run homer.

Thanks to Cessa, the Yankees’ rotation ERA climbed to 3.79, but still good enough for fifth in the American League. Much of that credit goes to Luis Severino, whose Cy Young campaign looks strong with a 12-2 mark and 2.10 ERA, but replacements Jonathan Loaisiga and Domingo German deserve big assists in patching the significant holes left by Masahiro Tanaka and Jordan Montgomery.

“Our bullpen always gets talked about, and for good reason,” Aaron Boone said before Wednesday night’s game. “But our starting rotation doesn’t really get the credit it deserves. When we really got rolling, it was because of the starting pitching.”

Aside from Severino, however, uncertainty abounds. CC Sabathia turns 38 next month, is on surgically repaired knees, and spends more time on ice between starts than a family of penguins. Sonny Gray is painfully inconsistent, Tanaka still doesn’t have an exact timetable on his return from twin hamstring blowouts and the super rookies — Loaisiga and German — have more to prove, despite showing early promise.

“They’ve stepped up admirably,” said Boone.

Brian Cashman will find an upgrade for the rotation before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, but it’s comforting for the Yankees to know they do have capable insurance. A shutdown bullpen goes a long way toward covering those rotation cracks as well. Heading into Wednesday night, the Yankees’ relief corps had kept opponents scoreless in 16 of 22 games, dating to June 4, with a 0.92 ERA. They also led the majors with 355 strikeouts.

Dellin Betances has been an integral part of that, allowing only one hit with 24 strikeouts over his past 14 appearances (14 innings). Aroldis Chapman’s 11 saves in June has tied him for the Yankees’ third-most a calendar month, trailing only John Wetteland’s 15 in June 1996 and Sparky Lyle’s 12 in June 1973. But it hasn’t just been the big guns. Holder, this year’s bullpen surprise, fired a scoreless seventh inning Wednesday and has not allowed an earned run in 24 relief appearances, the longest streak in the American League this season.

It’s been a cumulative pitching effort, with the bullpen covering for the rotation’s flaws, and the Yankees have no reason to doubt this staff when it comes to winning the AL East. Beyond that could require some in-season tinkering.

They have their Guidry in Severino, with the Betances-Chapman combo serving as the updated Davis-Gossage. Success in June doesn’t necessarily translate to October, but it’s a good place to be for now.