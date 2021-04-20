The Yankees changed up everything they possibly could for Tuesday night’s series opener against the Braves.

Mike Tauchman in leftfield. Brett Gardner in center. The newly recalled Mike Ford at first base. It was a matter of surgically removing the slumping parts of the lineup in the hope of reviving the group as a whole.

Eventually, Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone will find a way to squeeze some offense from this roster. There’s too much history for it not to happen.

But Cashman’s retooled rotation should be equally concerning, and probably even more worrisome, considering that Jameson Taillon and Corey Kluber just got here. There are calculated risks, and then there is Cashman’s dice roll on two fresh-off-rehab starters that totaled 18 pitches in a major-league game last season.

During the winter, it was safe to dream on the upside. And Grapefruit League games don’t count. But the gamble figured to be worthwhile as long as the two stayed healthy for the start of the regular season.

Three weeks in, and the Yankees slogging through their worst start (5-10) in a quarter-century, Boone & Co. may soon be getting anxious about all those chips on Taillon and Kluber, who have combined for a 6.75 ERA in a total of five starts while averaging under four innings each time out. Just like with all the other disturbing trends, the Yankees have the same answer for this pair on the rebound: it’s early.

"Physically they’re in a pretty good spot," Boone said before Tuesday’s game. "I still think Jame-o and Corey -- because of everything we’ve seen from spring training to the start of this season -- that they’re in position to go out there and absolutely thrive."

Gerrit Cole, as expected, is doing his job, despite losing Sunday’s 10-strikeout effort against the Rays. He’s got his 1.82 ERA and 0.81 WHIP. At $36 million this season, the Yankees are getting what they paid for.

They can also say the same for the rest of the rotation. Cashman chose to invest a paltry $17 million total in the other four slots, regardless of who you choose to stick at No. 5 (Domingo German already lost the gig, Nick Nelson was the opener Friday). The GM badly needs Taillon and Kluber to bail him out -- sooner rather than later, as Boone played the clubhouse-meeting card Friday night (followed by a loss to Rays ace Tyler Glasnow) and Cashman issued a teamwide vote of confidence Monday during a Zoom conference with the media.

"I know what was available in the wintertime and I’m very comfortable with that decision-making process," Cashman said. "We have gotten out of the gate slowly. And our starting pitching obviously has not gone deep, outside Gerrit Cole. But ultimately, I think our starters will get in line, and get us that distance, and get us that consistently good performance every five days. It just hasn't happened on the outset, in their first two to three starts. But I'm looking forward to better days ahead.

In the wake of Cashman’s deescalating comments, Taillon had the opportunity to do his GM a big favor Tuesday, against a Braves’ lineup missing the red-hot Ronald Acuna Jr., who was sitting with a mild abdominal strain. After not completing five innings in either of his two previous starts, it would be helpful for Taillon to stick around a little longer, as well as keep a sputtering Yankees’ lineup out of an early hole.

Unlike with Taillon, the Yankees are banking on more more than just potential when it comes to Kluber, He’s a two-time Cy Young winner that’s been derailed by injuries since finishing third for the award in 2018, so it’s understandable if he requires a longer runway for the talent to take flight again. Kluber also knows what it means to be a stopper, and the Yankees could use that edge right around now in trying to string some wins together.

"Obviously we know we haven’t played the way we’d like to at this point," Kluber said Tuesday afternoon. "But I think that if we try to make up for 15 games in the matter of one or two, it’s putting that much more pressure on it than just going out there and playing good baseball and trying to win that day. If you take that approach consistently over the course of time, I think it gets us back on the right track."

The Yankees desperately need to get off the current one. And change the conversation, which has switched again to skewering Cashman for not going after more proven, higher-priced starters during the offseason, whether it was free agents like Trevor Bauer and Taijaun Walker or trade candidates like Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove (no way the Rays were sending Blake Snell to the Bronx).

Instead, the Yankees have big bets riding on Taillon and Kluber. As we’ve seen lately, those stakes are rising quickly.