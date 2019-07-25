BOSTON — Before Thursday’s game at Fenway Park, this space was supposed to be used for mapping out why the Yankees shouldn’t freak out about the stress points in their rotation. How they could survive, probably even win a World Series, without the ace-caliber upgrade that might elude Brian Cashman over the next week.

Then Masahiro Tanaka, the presumptive No. 1 for October, took the mound against the wild-card chasing Red Sox for Thursday’s series opener and conjured up the Yankees’ deepest, darkest fears all over again. Or even created fresh concerns, as Tanaka gave up 12 hits and 12 runs in 3 1/3 innings, a humiliating night that jumped his ERA from 4.00 to 4.79.

This was nothing new for the Yankees. Instead, it was the jarring continuation of this week’s disturbing trend of non-competitive starting pitching. The difference this time? The Yankees barely stayed in the same zip code as the defending champs, and were powerless to mount any semblance of a comeback. During their visit to Target Field, the Yankees’ rotation was as bad as you could imagine — and they still took two of three games from the AL Central-leading Twins, a potential playoff opponent.

The starters’ collective line? Over a total of 11 innings, the Twins teed up the trio of CC Sabathia, Dominago German and J.A. Happ for nine homers, a .389 batting average, and a resulting 16.36 ERA. Ultimately, it didn’t matter much, because the Yankees couldn’t be contained, either. They scored 30 runs in three games, hitting .387 with a combined 1.168 OPS.

So was it reasonable to assume that the Yankees might be able to pummel their foes into submission en route to title No. 28? That in a juiced-ball season, with pitchers being treated like piñatas, we’ve spent too much time obsessing over a trade for front-line rotation help?

With that in mind, Aaron Boone was asked for his takeaways from the team’s turbulent visit to Minneapolis. What stuck with him the most — the rotation’s daily implosions or the Yankees’ relentless dismantling of the Twins, as they’ve routinely done to the rest of the league?

Managers tend to dwell on the negative, even those sitting at 31 games over .500. The media-savvy Boone, however, tried to navigate this topic as diplomatically as possible.

“The whole season is just this living organism that you’re kind of evaluating and seeing where you are, day in and day out,” Boone said before Thursday’s game. “Hopefully you’re learning stuff about ourselves, individuals, opponents, and growing from it. We’re obviously doing a lot of good things right now, but we’re certainly not perfect right now, either.”

On this visit to Fenway, the defending champs served as a reminder that your rotation didn’t have to be perfect in October to come away with the trophy. The Sox weren’t last year during the ’18 playoffs, their starters averaged 5.07 innings, and the bullpen was responsible for 47 percent of the postseason workload.

Why couldn’t the Yankees do the same, with a solid rotation and superior relief corps? Watching them torment the Twins earlier this week made such a strategy seem possible, especially because of a lethal lineup that is as intimidating as it is deep. The Yankees feature versatile, powerful hitters and a more contact-oriented mindset, spurred by new leadoff man DJ LeMahieu.

The Achilles’ heel to this plan, however, was on display Thursday against the Red Sox, when Tanaka threw batting practice — and in a rivalry setting like this, that had to be disturbing for Boone & Co. Tanaka still carries the reputation as a money pitcher, and as long as Luis Severino remains out — he’s still far from getting on a mound — the Yankees don’t have anyone that inspires his level of confidence as a replacement.

German would seem to be the next one in line, based on this season’s resume, but he has an innings-limit leash that makes his October availability unclear. James Paxton is dangerously inconsistent, Happ is untrustworthy and Sabathia’s worrisome knees could become an issue down the stretch. The Yankees had been counting on Tanaka to be their rock, but he became part of the problem Thursday rather than serving as a foothold for the solution.

And if Cashman needed any additional motivation to make a deal before next Wednesday’s deadline, his rotation now has an 18.34 ERA through their last complete turn, with each member throwing a log on the bonfire. It’s fully ablaze now, and can’t be allowed to burn out of control.