Maybe the Yankees should have used Masahiro Tanaka as an opener Wednesday night.

Too soon? All kidding aside, things couldn’t be going much worse right now for Aaron Boone & Co. Those irritating Rays, that too-familiar AL East annoyance, is doing it again, picking up where they left off during the regular season.

The Yankees were operating under the belief that dropping eight of 10 to Tampa Bay during coronaball’s regional schedule was a fluke, an outlier, an anomaly due to the All-Stars missing in the Bronx.

Once the playoffs began, the rejuvenated, healthy Yankees would flip that narrative, and get their revenge. They did. For one night.

But since Game 1, it’s been all Rays — again — and now the Yankees are facing elimination after Wednesday’s 8-4 loss at Petco Park. Turns out, it doesn’t matter where these two teams play, whether it’s The Trop or Williamsport, the Rays are establishing themselves as the superior club when it matters most.

And the Yankees? Game 4 starter Jordan Montgomery is all that stands between them and a long winter of wondering exactly what went wrong. Other than facing the Rays too many times, of course.

"We’ve got to come out swinging," said Giancarlo Stanton, one of the few Yankees who hasn’t stopped, blasting his sixth homer of the playoffs Wednesday night. "It’s now or never. Let’s go."

The Yankees went from rolling to road kill the past two nights, or in other words, once Gerrit Cole left the mound in Game 1 of this Division Series. Cole has proved himself worthy of that $324 million contract, but the rest of the pitching staff has mostly crumbled around him — partly due to the helpful nudge from that Deivi Garcia-J.A. Happ opener fiasco in Game 2 and another untimely playoff meltdown by Tanaka, who served up five runs over four-plus innings.

When Cole isn’t on the mound, the Yankees have surrendered 17 earned runs over 31 innings during this postseason for a 4.93 ERA. That’s not an insurmountable number in most cases — especially when the Yankees are going deep with regularity. But once the games start tightening up, as they have against this Rays staff, it’s just not good enough.

The Yankees entered Wednesday with a record 13 homers through their first four playoff games and had scored 36 runs, the second-most ever during that span. But now that it’s down to just Stanton, the new Mr. October, he can’t do it on his own. Aaron Judge delivered a sacrifice fly Wednesday, but is hitting .130 (3-for-23) with a pair of homers and nine strikeouts.

Boone specifically lined up Tanaka for the pivotal Game 3, banking on his playoff resume. But if this turns out to be Tanaka’s final performance in pinstripes — he’s a free agent this winter — it was a brutal finish, and that would make his last Yankees pitch the hanging slider Randy Arozarena hammered over the leftfield wall to open the fifth inning. Tanaka also left a curveball on a tee for Kevin Kiermaier, who smoked a three-run homer in the fourth inning that put the Rays ahead to stay, 4-1.

"The Rays are pretty good at taking their time, and sitting on certain pitches, and thinking along with you," Kyle Higashioka said. "A couple of times they were a step ahead of us. I think next time we need to be a little more unpredictable."

You could say Tanaka was undone by the miserable rain delays in Cleveland, but the weather was perfect in SoCal, and still his postseason slide continued. Over his last three playoff starts, Tanaka has allowed 15 runs in 13 innings (10.38 ERA) with three homers. During his previous seven, when Tanaka was barely touched, he gave up six runs over 41 innings (1.32 ERA) with three homers.

"There’s only frustration there," Tanaka said through an interpreter. "I thought my stuff was better compared to my last start, and I thought I was well-prepared going into this game, so that makes it even more frustrating that I wasn’t able to get the results tonight."

Looking back, you could say the Garcia-Happ gambit was a tipping point in this series, as the Yankees badly whiffed in their attempt to out-Ray the Rays. There’s no guarantee either one would have succeeded if used as a traditional starter for Game 2, but Garcia only got one inning and Happ bombed, later revealing his displeasure with the ill-fated strategy.

After Game 3 got away from Tanaka, Boone said he had no regrets for their rotation plans. "He was going to start one of these games," the manager said, "and we obviously need to get to three wins to move on."

Now the Yankees can only focus on one. Or go home.