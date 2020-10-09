During this wildly unpredictable year, the Yankees always knew what they were getting from Gerrit Cole every five days.

It’s why they paid him more than any pitcher in history to come to the Bronx and help them end a decadelong championship drought.

Reliable, consistent brilliance. Every fifth day. The Yankees believed that to be worth $324 million.

But in the most important start of his relatively brief Yankees tenure, and certainly its defining moment, Cole was a bit of a question mark for Friday night’s Game 5 of the Division Series. Because Cole was coming back on short rest — three days rather than four — for the first time in his career, the Yankees honestly could not be certain what they would get against the Rays.

They had an educated guess, wrapped in faith, boxed by hope. But there was no precedent, no supporting data, no statistical record for this scenario. Only this thought going into Game 5: Cole is our ace, one of the sport’s elite starters, and represents the best chance to beat the Rays. Here’s the baseball.

Doubt was not considered to be part of the calculus.

"Gerrit Cole is an animal," manager Aaron Boone said Friday, roughly two hours before his first pitch at Petco Park. "I’m telling you, he can’t wait to get out there. Whatever happens tonight, he is absolutely cut out for this. I think he envisioned pitching in these kinds of games, no question about it."

Cole’s recent performance backs up his manager’s claim. Since Sept. 5, in a span of six starts, including the postseason, Cole was 5-1 with a 1.80 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 40 innings. He also pitched at least six innings each time and allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of those starts.

Before Friday, Cole was 8-4 with a 2.75 ERA in his previous 12 playoff starts, and his 11.33 K/9 ratio is the third highest in postseason history (min. 50 innings) behind the Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen (12.72) and the Nationals’ Stephen Strasburg. He’s also limited opponents to a .186 batting average, which ranks seventh all-time.

So the postseason resume is ironclad, aside from maybe a little wrinkle in potential elimination games, where Cole slips to 1-2 with 3.50 ERA in three starts. It’s worth noting, however, that Cole’s lone victory came last year against the Rays, also in Game 5 of the Division Series, when he allowed one run and two hits in eight innings, striking out 10 — with Tyler Glasnow opposing him then, too.

Quick reminder, though. That was all accomplished with a baseline of regular rest. And Cole himself even wondered what the experience would be like in this year’s Game 5 as he spoke about the assignment after the Yankees’ season-saving victory late Thursday night. Starting pitchers are creatures of habit, and Cole is no different in that respect. Subtracting one day from his routine was not a small divergence in his mind, not that he was deterred by it.

"It's not something that's probably sustainable for the whole season," Cole said. "But certainly the human body is capable of doing it. It just kind of is what it is. You got to go out and do your job. So when the lights are turned on, it doesn't matter if it's three, four, five, six, seven days, you got to do your job."

The concern isn’t so much about Cole being effective. It’s how long he can remain in that zone. Even then, it’s a matter of degrees. Is Cole at 85% better than a bullpen alternative? Boone will be on high alert for any signs of erosion.

"I think if I was watching somebody going on short rest, the first thing I'd watch for would be command, and then the quality of contact," Zack Britton said before Game 5. "Some of the best advice I ever got was the hitters will let you know how good you are.

‘With Gerrit, it just doesn't seem like you're really going to notice much. He's the ultimate competitor, and the mind is a powerful thing. If he feels that he's 100%, he's going to be 100%."

For Boone, he wasn’t going into Game 5 with any preconceived notions about how Cole would respond. When it comes to an ace of his caliber, managers tend to keep their fingers crossed for a complete-game shutout, then adjust accordingly.

"One of the things I would say about Gerrit is that he's a really good communicator," Boone said. "But you have to balance what you're seeing, what you're feeling and what he's saying. That’s part of the job and the secret sauce, I guess."

By the end of Game 5, the Yankees will know more about Cole than they did at the beginning. The hope is that he’s pretty much what they thought.