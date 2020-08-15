As reality TV shows go, those looking for competition need to search for viewing options other than Yankees-Red Sox this season.

Maybe something with a little suspense, like reruns of “Chopped” or “The Masked Singer” -- something in which the outcome is in doubt.

Because right now, this ancient rivalry is on indefinite hiatus, suspended until further notice.

The 2020 Red Sox are going through the motions, punching a time card, basically showing up to get knocked out by the Yankees on a nightly basis.

Heading into Saturday’s game, the Yankees were on a 12-1 roll against the Red Sox, including seven straight after Friday’s 10-3 beatdown at the Stadium, which included neither Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) nor Aaron Judge (calf).

As far as the Bronx goes, the Yankees are 18-4 against Boston since 2018 and 30-11 if you go back to 2016.

This no longer fits the Webster-Merriam definition of a rivalry. Not when the Yankees continue to have designs on the World Series trophy and the Red Sox evidently are angling to become the fourth-most-popular team in New England (we’ll assume the MLS’ Revolution haven't passed them yet).

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Manager Aaron Boone played a prominent role during the blood-feud days, applying the dagger in 2003 with his pennant-winning home run off Tim Wakefield, before the Red Sox finally cracked The Curse of the Bambino the following year.

He’s seen this border war at its most hateful zenith, earned the same middle initial as Bucky Dent, and remains too respectful of his Boston foes to dance on their recent demise. Boone didn’t want to get caught up in the lopsided numbers.

“I kind of look it in the past now,” Boone said Saturday.

As for the Red Sox, they seem fixated on the rearview mirror, watching their 21st century glory rapidly disappearing behind them. New general manager Chaim Bloom, who watched them collect those four titles when he was with the Rays, was following ownership’s cost-cutting directive when he traded David Price and pending free agent Mookie Betts to the Dodgers in the offseason. Aside from Saturday night’s starter, Nathan Eovaldi, the rotation is in shambles, the bullpen is a nightly dice roll and the once-formidable lineup -- hurt by the slumping Rafael Devers and Andrew Benintendi -- isn’t performing well enough to cover the other deficiencies.

The Red Sox (6-14) entered Saturday in the AL East cellar, bringing up the stomach-turning memories of last-place finishes in 2014 and 2015. That’s already becoming the topic of discussion in Boston, and shortstop Xander Bogaerts was asked this week how the current flop compared to those flaming dumpsters.

“This one kind of sucks more,” Bogaerts said, according to The Boston Globe. “It’s more recent, you know? It’s what you’re living in at this moment.”

Cheer up, Xander. At least this season is only 60 games, so the pain will be mercifully shorter. In the meantime, they’ll get to watch the Yankees steamroll virtually everyone in the AL other than the Rays with an ever-changing lineup and ridiculously versatile roster. Not to mention $324 million ace Gerrit Cole headlining the rotation.

But this is about more than just money. As the Red Sox were fumbling to a third-place finish last season, the Yankees sent a record 29 players to the injured list, including 36 different IL stints, yet still won 103 games and the AL East title.

This year, the Sox lost Chris Sale to Tommy John surgery and Eduardo Rodriguez to COVID-19-related myocarditis (heart muscle inflammation) but didn’t have the backups to survive those subtractions. The Yankees continue to play chess while their Fenway pals are playing checkers.

With Judge and Stanton out, Saturday’s lineup had Luke Voit hitting second, followed by Mike Ford and Gio Urshela. The newly recalled Clint Frazier, who homered in Thursday’s debut and added a two-run double Friday, was hitting eighth.

“Having to lean on so many different guys in different roles, and guys time and time again stepping up, it gives those guys a lot of confidence,” Boone said before Saturday’s game. “That no matter what we go through, no matter what injuries or adversity that we face, we feel like we have a group of guys and the depth of guys that the expectations don't change. They know and have the confidence that they can go out and be very successful and play at a very high level no matter who's in the lineup.”

Compare that with the Red Sox, who mailed it in this season, and their attitude isn’t likely to improve much in the coming weeks if this downward spiral continues. They’re outgunned by the Yankees, in every way. There’s no sugarcoating it.

“We obviously don’t have enough pieces right now to compete,” Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said Friday during an appearance on NESN, the team’s network.

You’ll never hear Hal Steinbrenner say that. The Yankees won’t let it happen, from the front office down to the clubhouse. Which is why this “rivalry” isn’t likely to be one again for a while.