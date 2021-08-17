The Curse of Cora may be loosening its grip on the Yankees, who pulled out another white-knuckler with a 5-3 victory over the Red Sox in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader. And how fitting that a Bronx son, along with an imported Bambino-type slugger, helped turn the tide of what had otherwise been a very lopsided rivalry this season.

Shortstop Andrew Velazquez, who grew up playing in the shadow of Yankee Stadium at nearby Fordham Prep, delivered a two-out, two-run single in the second inning. If not for Gleyber Torres’ thumb sprain, and Gio Urshela’s hamstring injury, and a storybook sense of timing, Velazquez never ends up patrolling the same patch of dirt as his idol, Derek Jeter. But with the Red Sox in town, it was a scenario he fantasized about forever.

"I probably imagined that a million times," Velazquez said after Game 1. "We’re here now, so it’s a beautiful thing."

As for another childhood Yankee fan -- this one from Jersey -- Joey Gallo’s only boxscore contribution in Game 1 was a walk that set the table for the deciding three-run rally in the fifth. But he gets a big share of the credit just being in the lineup, adding a lethal wrinkle the Yankees didn’t have while going 3-10 against the Red Sox before Tuesday.

The intimidating presence of Gallo, situated in the cleanup spot between Aaron Judge and Luke Voit, was enough to convince Red Sox manager Alex Cora to pull righty reliever Garrett Whitlock -- the Rule 5 pick snatched from the Yankees last winter -- and go with the lefty Josh Taylor instead.

On paper, a sound strategy, especially after Brett Gardner and Judge drew one-out walks ahead of him. But once Gallo also worked a walk off Taylor, Cora’s magic touch lost some of its juice. With a three-batter minimum, that assured the Yankees’ two more righty whacks at Taylor, and they didn’t miss. Voit punched a bloop single to drive in a pair of runs and Aaron Boone then sent up Giancarlo Stanton to hit for Rougned Odor.

As the inning unfolded, Boone probably couldn’t believe his good luck, having Stanton sitting there. And for all the praise heaped on Cora this season, particularly about him outfoxing Boone in these matchups, the Yankees’ manager finally got one his way. Stanton stepped up and crushed a 3-and-0 fastball, hammering a 116.3-mph RBI single that was still scorching hot by the time it reached Hunter Renfroe, who had trouble corralling the ball way out in centerfield.

Maybe it’s still a bit premature to say things could be flipping in this rivalry. But there is some evidence pointing in that direction. Whitlock and Taylor had combined for 13 scoreless innings against the Yankees this season. During that fifth, they retired only one of six hitters, and were charged with three runs.

It’s no coincidence. The Yankees’ lineup is more versatile since the deadline trades for the dangerous lefty duo of Gallo and Anthony Rizzo. On Tuesday, Boone didn’t even have Rizzo, who is still working his way back from the COVID IL, but Gallo alone was enough to get in Cora’s head for this first meeting. And these better-equipped Yankees are going to cause plenty of problems going forward, which is a major upgrade from the one-dimensional group that kept getting knocked over like bowling pins by Boston.

"Now you’ve got some decisions to make as an opponent," Boone said. "Especially in some of the close games. You can’t just ride through with a lefty or righty or whatever it may be based on our lineups because of that balance. There’s a good chance that we’ll have a favorable matchup at some point. That’s something that’s definitely helped us."

And with these Yankees, who are making a habit of heart-stopping finishes, one favorable matchup could make all the difference. After Jordan Montgomery (3 runs, 4 2/3 innings) got fatigued in his first start back from COVID, the bullpen managed to hold on -- barely -- with Jonathan Loaisiga going the final two innings, escaping a bases-loaded, none out jam in the seventh.

If this was a month ago, Game 1 probably ends much differently. Another one of Boone’s "gut punches." But it’s the Red Sox faltering now, with a bullpen ERA of 8.31 since Aug. 5 -- as opposed to 2.09 ERA for the Yankees’ relievers -- and the momentum could be shifting.

After the Game 1 victory, the Yankees were 21-9 since the All-Star break, tied with the Giants for MLB’s best record during that stretch. The Red Sox? A measly 14-16, and the gap separating the two teams had evaporated from nine games on July 25 to only one with two more to play in this abbreviated series.

"The boys are battling," Velazquez said.

And the slipping Sox should be nervous.