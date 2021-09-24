Maybe there will come a time when Gerrit Cole has built up enough equity in pinstripes that his $324 million contract won’t always be tied to the Next Big Start.

We’re not sure how many World Series rings that’s going to require. Or even playoff victories, for that matter.

But Cole isn’t there yet. And so Friday night at Fenway Park was another occasion to mention this is what the Yankees paid him all that money for.

To beat the Red Sox, with a wild-card berth hanging in the balance, pitching at the most hostile arena in baseball for someone wearing New York road grays. Cole knew this would be part of the deal as soon as he put pen to paper two years ago, and failure isn’t an option. Before Friday, Cole was still looking for his first career win at Fenway Park in five tries (0-3, 5.19 ERA).

While the Yankees have no shortage of underachieving culprits for this roller-coaster year, Cole is in contention for his first Cy Young Award, but that trophy would certainly be tarnished if he falters at Fenway. Every start he’s made in 2021 led him to Friday night. The positive for Cole is that he’s been in these spots before, and is not one to shrivel in the spotlight.

"I just try to keep the same level of attention to detail and keep my same process that I always do," Cole said this week. "Because I find over the course of a long season, and the course of a long career, that’s been working out for me really well. Just try to focus on the things you can control."

The wide-angle view of Cole’s season has been superb: 15-8, 3.03 ERA, and his 231 strikeouts are the third-most by a Yankee in a single season, behind Ron Guidry (248 in 1978) and Jack Chesbro (239 in 1904). He also leads the AL (third overall) with a 6.08 K/BB ratio and his four starts with 12 or more strikeouts and zero walks is tied for the most ever in a single season.

The Yankees were hoping for one of those Friday night, Game 1 of what amounts to a nine-game series against the iron of the AL East -- Red Sox, Blue Jays, Rays -- to determine their playoff fate. Cole, of course, is the best they’ve got. But last Sunday’s clunker in the 11-1 loss to Cleveland put a slight dent in his armor leading up to this showdown on Jersey Street.

The timing was terrible, and Cole’s numbers were so out of whack that it’s reasonable to assume this was merely one start gone rogue. Cole matched a season high in allowing seven earned runs over 5 2/3 innings and it was only the sixth time he’s been tagged for that many during his nine-year career. Cleveland also ripped him for 10 hits, a season high for Cole and the most he’d given up since 2017.

The definition of an ace isn’t limited to sustained greatness. It also involves self-correction, and making sure those blips don’t turn into trends. The difference now for Cole is that he doesn’t get a tomato can for a tuneup. Since the Yankees swept the Red Sox in late August, their Boston rivals have led MLB in OPS (.839) while ranked second in both batting average (.274) and runs scored (183).

Cole said his trouble-shooting sessions after that Cleveland start involved "little tweaks, but nothing out of the ordinary." As for the Red Sox, and particularly hitter-friendly Fenway, Cole is probably way too familiar with the scenario. This season, he’s 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA in two starts at Boston, allowing 14 hits and four homers in 10 innings. Friday marked the fourth time Cole faced the Red Sox this year, begging the question of how much he needed to change things up to get them off balance.

"Maybe using your strengths in slightly different ways," Cole said. "Remembering how your opponents have interacted or blocked some of your blows earlier in the year. I think you just try to use those to your advantage. But you’ve got to stick to your strengths for sure."

Most of the time, for Cole, that’s plenty to get the job done. And with this weekend’s playoff intensity, the Yankees should be comforted by his 2.68 ERA and 0.881 WHIP in 13 career postseason starts. Friday night at Fenway is why Hal Steinbrenner wrote that giant check.

"Just go out there and be Gerrit Cole," is how Aaron Boone explained his ace’s mission.

The Yankees were banking on that being enough.