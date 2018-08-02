In trying to put a palatable spin on Sonny Gray’s demotion, Aaron Boone described the Yankees’ rotation as a “fluid” situation before Thursday’s Fenway opener, suggesting that the team’s newest bullpen member could get another chance.

If the Yankees still have any fading designs on the AL East title, Boone better hope that doesn’t happen. It’s clear that Gray had to go — the pitcher himself seemed relieved as he spoke to reporters in the middle of the cramped visitors clubhouse — but “fluid” is not what the rotation needs to be for the Yankees to have any prayer of catching the surging Red Sox.

And here’s what happened Thursday during a span of a few hours, listed in chronological order.

The Yankees scratched J.A. Happ from the four-game series at Fenway because of hand, foot and mouth disease — putting him on the disabled list — then publicly bounced Gray from the rotation.

Their one salvation figured to be CC Sabathia, who was 6-0 with a 1.83 ERA in his past seven starts against Boston, but he became just another domino to fall, lasting only three innings — and even taking a line drive off his chest at one point. Boone stuck with Sabathia for only 77 pitches before the Red Sox ransacked the bullpen for a baker’s dozen in the 15-7 rout.

We knew the Yankees’ rotation had the potential to show some cracks. But Thursday felt like the ground crumbling beneath their feet, with Brian Cashman scrambling to fill the suddenly vacated slots. Happ is expected back in relatively short order, as the virus should run its course during the 10-day DL stint. As for Gray, at least Cashman showed the foresight at this deadline to hedge against last year’s mistake by trading for Lance Lynn, who now steps into Gray’s spot.

Lynn was supposed to be a rotation safeguard, a break-glass-for-emergency starter as the Yankees entered a brutal stretch of 20 consecutive games. They made it a whopping total of three days before inserting Lynn into the rotation, telling Gray he was bullpen-bound as soon as he arrived Thursday at Fenway. The Yankees have no intention of returning him to a starting role, either, if they can help it.

“I think it’s the best thing for everyone involved right now,” Boone said.

Definitely for the Yankees, and Gray didn’t sound like someone disappointed by his fate. Usually, a demoted pitcher will take issue with such a decision, if only because of his wounded pride. Not Gray. Over six years, Gray has made 144 starts and only two relief appearances, yet he stepped aside without so much as a respectful word or two of protest.

If Boone is to be believed, and Gray’s stuff is not far from making him a capable starter again, then the missing piece has to be something upstairs, such as a crippling lack of confidence. That’s not easily fixed by a mechanical tweak. And with the Yankees’ elite bullpen, the only role left for Gray is mop-up duty — until that dark day when the Yankees are desperate enough to try him again in the rotation.

“I don’t think it’s been a secret that I’ve had an up and down time here,” Gray said. “But you can have one moment that can change the narrative. If that happens for me, great. If not, I’ll just work at it.”

Eventually, Gray will be doing that in another uniform. Cashman said as much Thursday during his interview with “The Michael Kay Show,” expressing doubt that Gray would be able to reverse his downward spiral while remaining in the Bronx.

“I know that if he winds up somewhere else pitching he’s gonna be pitching extremely well because the equipment’s still there, the stuff’s still there. The consistency that’s not playing out right here just hasn’t happened yet,” Cashman said. “And the odds are probably it won’t play out the way we hoped it would.”

Removing one weak link, however, doesn’t mean the rest of the rotation is solid. Luis Cessa wound up having to wear Thursday night’s ugliness before presumably being returned to Triple-A Scranton, which now leaves an opening for Saturday’s start. But first the Yankees must get through Friday, when their struggling ace Luis Severino takes the mound, coming off an 8.84 ERA in his past four starts. He also hasn’t seen the sixth inning in a month.

Fluid? The Yankees need to stop this situation from circling the drain.