The Yankees aspired to be the 2020 World Series champions.

What they’re in danger of becoming is the 2007 Mets.

Too harsh? Time will tell. Entering Wednesday, the .500 Yankees (21-21) still had 18 games remaining to avoid the epic swan dive of their Flushing pals, despite a shockingly similar 5-15 freefall that Luke Voit labeled “embarrassing” the previous night.

Voit’s soul-baring Zoom session, and his usage of that word in particular, took me back to ’07, when David Wright described the Mets’ pathetic spiral in nearly identical terms. His club was in the process of blowing a seven-game lead with 17 left to play, an historic collapse that required a 5-12 record down the stretch for a Mets team that spent 159 days in first place.

“Personally, I'm embarrassed. I think it's embarrassing. It's pretty pathetic," Wright said after loss No. 11 of that slide. "We had this division within our grasp with seven home games and we can't find a way to win one of them. The fans deserve better. Ownership deserves better. Willie and the coaching staff deserves better. This is on the players.”

Sound familiar? Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman uttered a nearly identical statement about the fans after his rare clubhouse meeting Tuesday at Sahlen Field. It’s all from the same playbook, because what else is there to say? When the futility becomes this overwhelming, and every night brings a new frustrating scramble for answers, the only way ahead is to deliver a few platitudes and trust the process.

The Mets, as we all know, never found a solution. Their nosedive didn’t end until the season ran out of games for them to lose. Needing to win on the final day, the Mets were blown out, at Shea Stadium, by the Marlins, whose only motivation was to humiliate their hosts before going home for the winter.

We only mention ’07 now in relation to the Yankees because losing streaks don’t automatically stop. The Mets couldn’t fathom a scenario that kept them from the playoffs that September. This year, everyone felt the same about the Yankees, even when the injuries began piling up for the second consecutive season.

The 2020 Yankees are supposed to be too good to fail. But that’s mostly what they’ve been doing since Aug. 18, and in a 60-game season, losing 15 of 20 amounts to a 14-40 stretch over the regular 162-game schedule. Don’t forget, the Yankees also started 16-6 and held the AL’s top playoff seed by percentage points over the A’s. After Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to the Jays, Aaron Boone & Co. had plummeted all the way to the eighth (and final) spot, with a narrow half-game edge on the Orioles.

Cashman’s pregame address didn’t save the Yankees. Neither did a solid performance from oft-maligned starter J.A. Happ that probably, say eight times out of 10, would have resulted in a Yankees’ win. What they got instead was a big postgame dose of self-doubt expressed by Voit and a manager trying to fend off questions the next day involving his team’s state of mind. On this occasion, Boone was asked if Voit’s dejection was more widespread in the clubhouse.

“I don’t,” Boone said. “I think it's nuanced. I think when you're getting punched in the mouth a little bit, and you’re scuffling, it just kind of dings at you. But I really do feel like to a man, that deep down, individuals and us as a team know what we're capable of and I believe that is driving the day and needs to drive our day. You kind of need to not flinch.”

The Yankees? Flinching? Not the type of conversation we’re usually having about this franchise. But as Voit laid out, these are humbling times. And confidence can be a finite commodity after you lose three of four to the Orioles -- a team the Yankees always throttle -- then lose the first two in Buffalo to the vagabond Blue Jays at a Triple-A ballpark.

Back in ’07, we got to witness those cracks with the Mets up close, as reporters still roamed the clubhouses in the pre-virus era. Amid such extended losing, the air can get pretty thick with despair, especially as the number of games dwindle. This September, we don’t get to see how the Yankees are handling the stress, other than what leaks through on the Zoom calls. And Boone is doing his best to project an unflappable stance through the “storm,” as Cashman referred to this recent malaise.

“I think part of it is the confidence that I have in this group, in this club,” Boone said. “I've always tried to deal with successes and failures with an emotional stability that I think is important ... I think the more you get on the emotional rollercoaster with that, the more you're set up for being in trouble over the long haul.”

The Yankees have been in trouble for a while. Avoiding greater catastrophe is the goal now.