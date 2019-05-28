The Yankees’ rotation finally becomes whole again this week, with James Paxton scheduled to return for Wednesday’s series finale against the Padres, then CC Sabathia expected to follow Sunday night when the Red Sox wrap up a four-game visit to the Bronx.

But for how long?

Paxton hasn’t inspired much confidence in recent conversations about his sore left knee, which still causes some discomfort but apparently is sturdy enough for him to give it a go. And consider the clock officially started on Sabathia, whose early need for maintenance on his chronically ailing right knee makes us think he’ll struggle to survive until this season ends.

So as much as the Yankee are looking forward to the returns of these two from the injured list, it’s difficult to predict how either will perform — or if their knees can handle the strain.

The strange thing about their absences, however, is how rotation has motored along without them, thanks mostly to the consistency of Masahiro Tanaka, the surprising rise of Domingo German and the success of Chad Green as an “opener.” As for J.A. Happ, his 5.09 ERA and penchant for serving up long balls (14 in 58 1/3 innings) has been disturbing, to say the least.

Entering Tuesday night, the Yankees’ rotation was ranked fourth in the American League in both ERA (3.80) and WHIP (1.20) while tied for third (with the A’s) in opponents batting average (. 235). The runaway leader in most of the AL’s rotation categories are the Rays, who were first in those three — with a 2.33 ERA, 0.96 ERA and .194 OBA — by also leaning on a trio of traditional starters, but deploying their ace opener, Ryan Stanek, in 14 starts (1.64 ERA over a total of 22 innings).

The Rays’ superb pitching has kept them on the heels of the division-leading Yankees, who presumably — on paper — should improve if Paxton and Sabathia are at full strength. But that’s the big question here. We know what this group already has managed to cobble together. It’s the future that should be worrisome, because we’re not convinced this can be a reliable formula for the long haul, despite their admirable first two months.

“I think it’s something that probably doesn’t get talked about enough,” Aaron Boone said before Tuesday’s game. “Talking about all the guys that have come up and been next man up, filled in, and done so well. We’ve seen different guys emerge in more regular roles. Obviously our bullpen has been a big factor, but we’re not in a position to win games as consistently as we have if we’re not getting good starts consistently, and we have.

“Sometimes we haven’t pitched as deep into the game as sometimes we hope. But, by and large, our starting pitchers consistently have given us a chance to win every single night and I think that gets lost a little bit in all this.”

German definitely counts as one of those “next men up,” taking over for the injured Luis Severino in the ace’s role. But the rest of that roll call involves Scranton imports David Hale, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Chance Adams, the guys put in charge of handling the middle innings, some after Green’s starter cameos.

The Yankees are now 3-0 in those “opener” starts after Green combined with five relievers to beat the Padres in Monday’s 5-2 victory. And regardless of whatever front-line starter Brian Cashman acquires in the weeks ahead, be it Dallas Keuchel after the June 3 draft or Madison Bumgarner or Marcus Stroman at the trade deadline, we’re getting the impression this opener thing is going to be a semi-regular part of the Yankees’ season-long strategy.

It may have to be. Primarily because the knee problems bothering Paxton and Sabathia don’t sound like isolated, one-time IL stints. Paxton himself has suggested there’s something going on with the knee, even if he’s received clearance to pitch, and it wouldn’t surprise us to hear that he’ll need some sort of cleanup procedure when the season’s over. As for Sabathia, he’s focused on the finish line of a likely Hall of Fame career, and accustomed to gutting it out through cortisone shots and Synvisc injections.

The Yankees can handle those occasional rest-breaks with their new “opener” toy and you could tell they enjoyed Monday’s surgical dismantling of the Padres by using their elite bullpen with inning-by-inning precision. But life should be easier with their anticipated rotation pieces back in place, and we’ll see if that’s the case soon enough, starting Wednesday with Paxton.