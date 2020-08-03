Only in Metsville does a steep early-season plunge, due to a misfiring young lineup, take a backseat to another day of debate over Yoenis Cespedes ghosting the team.

It’s never bad enough when the Mets are stranding runners in bunches, or Edwin Diaz loses his closer’s job, or Pete Alonso turns to smashing bats rather than using them to hit home runs. Before Monday night’s series finale against the Braves, Jeff McNeil was even scratched due to a back issue from BP.

Five-game losing streaks in a 60-game season? Last place in the NL East? Hold the panic. We’re not done with the ridiculous yet.

Road trips, like this nightmare visit to Atlanta, must also take the exit ramp to awkward, followed by a detour through the absurd. And that’s where the Mets wound up again Monday afternoon, when Brandon Nimmo — perhaps the most loyal, yet honest voice in their clubhouse — suggested that maybe the team’s official version of Cespedes’ opting-out in the middle of Sunday’s game wasn’t the truth.

If this was anyone but Nimmo, the homegrown Met with Wyoming roots, I’d suspect more nefarious intentions. But when asked Monday about Cespedes’ no-show and the mid-game alert to team officials, he simply let us know what was circulating among the players.

“There’s two sides of the story,” Nimmo said. “We’ve heard the side where they were let known before the game and we’ve also heard the side where they weren’t let known until the eighth inning. So, I honestly don’t know which one to believe. And I’m not going to try and figure that one out.”

Nimmo could have just backed up his GM’s account, or even the one given by manager Luis Rojas. Both insisted that Cespedes went AWOL and the Mets weren’t notified of the opt-out until his agent called during the late innings of Sunday’s 4-0 loss to the Braves.

So far, Cespedes’ reps at Roc Nation have stayed silent, despite attempts to reach them. But they do have other clients in the Mets’ clubhouse, which probably helps explain where Nimmo was getting his information from. Neither side handled Cespedes’ departure particularly well, and you can divvy up the blame however you want. It’s just another drama the Mets didn’t need, at the worst time, executed with the usual lack of diplomacy.

“Ultimately, whichever story is the right story, it all ended with the same result — and the same result is that Cespedes is one,” Nimmo said. “And so with that same result, it still comes the same solution for me. We have to find a way to win without him.”

The Mets didn’t win very often when they did have Cespedes, who was hitting .161 (5-for-31) with two homers and 15 strikeouts in eight games. The 3-7 start was tied for fifth-worst in franchise history, last done in 2010, and the Mets entered Monday night hitting .172 (10-for-58) with runners in scoring position during the five-game slide. They also had left 89 on base, tying the Dodgers for the most in the majors (LA was 7-3 though).

And did we mention the streak of 13 scoreless innings? That’s for the hitters, mind you, not the pitching staff. Factor in Cespedes bailing and the Mets already were reaching a critical point in this truncated season when Jacob deGrom took the mound Monday night. Rojas didn’t try to downplay the significance, either.

“We have to get out of this skid,” Rojas said before Monday’s game.

The manager also talked about the Mets keeping “laser-focus” rather than looking too far ahead or thinking big picture. Getting caught up in the sprint-nature of this 60-game season can lead to a “panic-mode type of deal” in Rojas’ view. And having someone like Cespedes bolt — a slugger that was being counted on since Spring Training 1.0 shut down — can be a shock to the system for a reeling club.

“I was kind of caught off guard,” Pete Alonso said. “But it’s his choice and I respect it. If anyone felt unsafe for what’s going on right now, I wouldn’t hold it against them.”

Cespedes’ comeback was supposed to help protect Alonso, whose frustration bubbled over this weekend as he dipped to .175 (7-for-40) on the season with a homer and 15 Ks. Now the Mets have to shrug off Yo’s bizarre departure. The good news? They have plenty of experience playing through the circus.

“This is part of New York,” Nimmo said. “This is what you get. You have to be able to juggle the off the field with the on the field.”

The trick for the Mets is not to have it all come crashing down around them.