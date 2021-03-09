LAKELAND, Fla. — Zack Britton. MRI. Elbow.

Three things the Yankees never want to string together in the same sentence. But in what’s become a rite of spring the past few years around Steinbrenner Field, manager Aaron Boone reluctantly did just that during Tuesday morning’s Zoom call: Unveiling another injury scare for another pivotal player.

Up to that point, given their March history, the Yankees had been relatively lucky, with only rotation hopeful Clarke Schmidt needing to be shut down with a non-surgical elbow issue. But the dark clouds that follow them this time of year apparently have shown up again, and Britton — unlike Schmidt — is a significant piece to the championship puzzle.

Even if Britton escapes a serious injury here, the missed time and worry about the elbow already has put Opening Day in doubt. The Yankees agreed to activate the remaining $27 million on Britton’s complicated contract, which runs through 2022, due to his importance not only as the primary set-up man, but the backup closer to Aroldis Chapman. Now they have to consider starting the season without him.

"That's possible," Boone said. "As much as we always look to April 1, that's one day. The biggest thing is we want to get this diagnosed properly, treated properly and get Brit in the best place to be at his best. But I don't want to speculate too much on the timeline when I really don't have an idea right now."

Britton was being brought along slowly this spring because of a previously undisclosed bout with COVID-19 in December, a case severe enough that he dropped considerable weight. And once Britton returned to the mound Sunday, an otherwise normal bullpen session raised red flags when he reported left elbow soreness later that night and into Monday.

While aches and pains can be part of getting in shape for a thirty-something reliever, going for an MRI and seeing doctors is well beyond an ice wrap and popping a few Advils. The Yankees didn’t even reveal Britton’s COVID-19 diagnosis until the New York Post first reported it over the weekend, and Boone took a few unrelated questions Tuesday before casually dropping the elbow thing at the end of a more general briefing about the bullpen as a whole.

"I would say it's always concerning any time any of your players are going through tests because you know they're not quite where we want them to be," Boone said. "But let's let's find out where we're at, what it says and and you know what the days ahead mean. Zack overall feels pretty good. He's in good spirits about it. But let's get the answers first."

Boone’s unofficial diagnosis was that Britton’s UCL is not believed to be at risk and he did not hear any mention of potential Tommy John surgery. But that was obviously premature absent the test results, and the Yankees don’t have a glowing track record when it comes to medical accuracy.

Just for a refresher, it was only a year ago at this time that the Yankees lost three players to injuries that were unresolved from the end of the 2019 season. Luis Severino wound up requiring TJ surgery despite a winter’s worth of flickering elbow discomfort. James Paxton had a disc repaired in early February after complaining of back issues the previous September. Aaron Judge somehow made it through the entire offseason without a broken rib being discovered — and his unimpeded winter regimen prevented it from healing.

That list doesn’t even include Giancarlo Stanton’s calf strain suffered during routine defensive drills with the outfielders. But that’s more bad luck than bad medicine. Like the others, Stanton would have missed Opening Day if it hadn’t been postponed until late July by the pandemic.

On paper, the 2021 Yankees are the AL favorite to reach the World Series — as usual — and the primary threat to dethrone the Dodgers, who remain the Vegas pick to repeat. But getting the names on that paper to Opening Day, or even surviving large chunks of the regular season, has been problematic in recent years.

And Britton was one casualty we didn’t see coming. Aside from an Achilles tendon repair, which cost him the first 2 1/2 months of the 2018 season before his eventual trade to the Yankees, Britton has been a reliable fixture of an elite bullpen. He’s also a clubhouse leader, and one of the most irreplaceable players on the roster.

The again, the Yankees have been forced to find substitutes for just about everyone on their roster, at some point or another, in scrambling to patch unanticipated holes. For them, it’s been less a question of avoiding injuries than keeping their fingers crossed for best-case scenarios. Now they’re at that same uncomfortable place again, with Britton’s immediate future in doubt.