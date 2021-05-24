Zack Scott wore a convincing poker face Monday afternoon as he provided some rather upsetting details regarding the Mets’ dizzying array of injured players.

Instead of using this space to describe them all here, we’ll summarize thusly: whatever you thought the initial timetables were, add another week or so. Or in some cases, maybe two or more.

The fact that the Mets’ GM could calmly sit on Monday’s Zoom call while revealing Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil had suffered "significant" hamstring injuries that should keep them out until "late June" without his facial expression changing in the slightest was no easy feat. Barely blinked. No flop sweat on his brow.

Remind me never to play Texas Hold ‘Em against Zack.

Problem was, Scott was bluffing. While admittedly working the phones lately in an effort to import some badly-needed, MLB-level talent, Scott obviously doesn’t want to project any signs of desperation. That’s not good for negotiations.

Monday’s lineup against the Rockies, however, told a very different story. There is an expected urgency when a team has 16 players on the IL -- 17 if you count Jordan Yamamoto (shoulder) likely joining them Tuesday. But this was something more.

It was a cry for help.

What else can you say about starting James McCann, the $40-million catcher, at first base for the first time in his professional career, at any level? And also batting him third, despite McCann hitting .200 (21-for-105) with 31 strikeouts and a .508 OPS?

Under ideal circumstances, or ones somewhat less dire than these MASH-unit Mets, McCann would be working through his offensive malaise from the bottom third of the order, at his regular position. Instead, McCann not only has to worry about performing at the plate, but now trying not to look foolish at an entirely new position.

This is not meant as a knock on the struggling McCann, or even the Mets, who are stretching their imagination to stay afloat with a roster that’s leaking worse than the old Shea press box during a rain delay. But the McCann Gambit -- yes, Johneshwy Fargas, Jose Peraza and Cameron Maybin were in there too -- was the siren going off. The Mayday signal. The Mets were officially out of Mets, and must be unsure if they can even hang on until Pete Alonso (wrist) and J.D. Davis (hand sprain) return next week -- as the team optimistically hopes (fingers crossed).

"There’s concern," Scott said. "I’m glad that we did invest some dollars in some free-agent depth, and already we’re now relying on some of those guys to be regulars, some of those guys are hurt as well, so now you’re going to another level of depth. And there’s only so many layers of depth that you can rely on."

Amazingly, the Mets (21-19) still led the NL East by 1 1/2 games entering Monday’s series opener against the crumbling Rockies (18-29) at Citi Field. And that’s after just returning from a 3-6 road trip with a roster glued together by Syracuse call-ups and the acquisition of Maybin from the Cubs’ Triple-A team.

Scott is a smart guy. He knows this isn’t sustainable. The roadkill Rockies (2-17 away from Coors) visiting for a four-game series this week was a lucky bounce. But the Braves are next in, and they’re not going to be misfiring forever. Maybe Scott can weather the storm for another few days -- Jacob deGrom is back on the mound Tuesday -- and then pull the trigger on something if the Mets’ recent spiral deepens.

The timing of this makes Scott’s task all the more daunting. He picked up Maybin for a buck, literally. But larger deals have a higher degree of difficulty here in late May as most teams aren’t looking to make impactful, roster-altering swaps this early in the season.

Once you get closer to the July 31 trade deadline, more clubs have an idea where they fit. Are they contending or rebuilding? But with a smaller May market, there are fewer teams involved, so it’s hard to estimate a fair price in terms of talent, forcing a GM like Scott to thread the needle. Or worse, overpay. The banged-up Mets may not have the luxury of being so choosy, however, if their season already looks like it's hanging in the balance.

"There’s a big need right now," Scott said. "And it’s harder to address your needs in May or early June than it is when everyone is in that mode. And then there’s the challenge of knowing you only have so many bullets to use in trades -- you only have so many players you’re willing to trade, you only have so many dollars you’re willing to take on."

The Mets are running out of bodies, that’s true. But the dollars shouldn’t be an issue anymore. Not when Scott is backed by Steve Cohen’s billions. It’s a good pile of chips to have, and the stakes are getting higher by the day for the Mets.