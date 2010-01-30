Davidoff's 7th-inning stretch

Name the multiple winner of the Most Valuable Player Award who appeared in an episode of "Beverly Hills 90210."

ANSWER BELOW

Top available pitchers

John Smoltz. Even as he approaches 43, he still can miss bats.

Jarrod Washburn. With prices dropping so low, he might be a bargain now.

Erik Bedard. His health, as always, is the big question.

Managers on the hot seat

Jerry Manuel, Mets. He'll be the first easy fall guy if the Mets get off to a slow start.

Ken Macha, Milwaukee. Active owner Mark Attanasio paid for upgrades Doug Davis and Randy Wolf and will expect results. Bench coach Willie Randolph waits.

Fredi Gonzalez, Florida. The club's interaction with Bobby Valentine last October indicates some dissatisfaction.

Delayed reaction of the week:

The Yankees' signing of Randy Winn set about another round of Johnny Damon farewells, even though the Nick Johnson signing six weeks ago truly ended that saga.

Most surprising acquisition

of the week:

The Athletics' $10-million investment in Ben Sheets. The righty can be great, but his injury history is long.

Quote of the week:

"What up?!" Johan Santana, after throwing a particularly effective changeup at Mets minicamp.

Pop quiz answer

Barry Bonds. Thanks to Bob Buscavage of Moriches for the suggestion.