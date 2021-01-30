It has been eight games since James Harden joined the Nets, and they are 6-2 during the span, climbing the Eastern Conference standings rapidly and are just beginning to show signs of turning into the high-powered offensive juggernaut everyone expected when they added a third superstar to go with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

But it’s worth noting that one person who did so much to put the Nets in position to develop into a destination franchise and then never got to partake of the fruits of his labors is Kenny Atkinson, who was fired nearly 11 months ago but will make his homecoming to Barclays Center on Tuesday night as an assistant under Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue. Atkinson declined Newsday’s request for an interview because he prefers to focus on his current duties rather than look back on how things went sideways with the Nets.

But it’s fair to say his firing last March 7 was a stunner that caught the NBA by surprise considering the successful rebuilding job he did. Current Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni, who once had Atkinson on his staff with the Knicks, was head coach of the Rockets when the firing took place.

"I wish I could say it’s unbelievable, but you can’t, because it is believable, which is sad," D’Antoni said when he heard the news. "The only thing he’s done there the last two years for sure is overachieve. I don’t know what else he could have done. He’s a really, really good coach."

Atkinson took over a team that was utterly bereft of talent and won only 20 games in the first of his three-and-a-half seasons and turned it into a two-time playoff team in his final two seasons. He developed the likes of current Nets Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie along with former Nets Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen, who became fodder for the Harden trade.

The core group Atkinson developed and the Nets’ hard-nosed playing style were a major part of what attracted Durant and Irving as free agents in the summer of 2019. Of course, Durant missed that entire season in rehab for Achilles tendon surgery and Irving was limited to 20 games by injuries. General manager Sean Marks insisted those two were not consulted, but he also said the Nets and Atkinson agreed the Nets "needed a new voice" in the locker room.

It’s a good bet that, if Irving and Durant had wanted him to stay, Atkinson still would be their coach. At his introductory news conference, Durant said he scouted Atkinson before joining the Nets and was impressed.

But after the Nets hired first-time head coach Steve Nash last September, Irving made some telling comments on a podcast with Durant. Irving gave Atkinson a shout out for the job he did and said reports that he and Durant played a role in the dismissal as "completely false."

But when he described the collaborative approach taken by Nash, Irving said, "When you get to know him as a person, you understand why he can co-exist with us because we don’t need somebody to come in and put their coaching philosophy on everything that we’re doing and change up the wheel . . . and we start running on the first day of practice. It’s just like, ‘No.’

"It’s no disrespect to Kenny or any other coaches I played with, it’s just Steve coming in at this moment and then following up with putting together a great coaching core was going to make us more successful."

The inference is clear Irving felt Atkinson wanted to re-invent the wheel and was dogmatic about his coaching philosophy. Former Net Jared Dudley, who is with the Lakers, spoke to Newsday a few days after the firing and said Atkinson had a habit of calling out everyone on the roster and it sometimes rubbed players the wrong way.

But Dudley expressed the utmost respect for Atkinson and called him "one of the best coaches I’ve had in the NBA . . . I thought he deserved the opportunity. He was there through the bad times and put the culture and the program in position to be able to get [Irving and Durant]. Without Kenny Atkinson, you don’t get those players."

On Tuesday night at Barclays, Atkinson only can look out on the floor at the Nets’ powerful team and wonder what might have been.