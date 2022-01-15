The Nets began the second half of their season when they faced the Pelicans Saturday night at Barclays Center. So far, it has been a strange season indeed.

They entered the New Orleans game with an NBA-best 15-4 road record, but their 11-11 home record ranked only 20th and remains a bothersome puzzle.

Coach Steve Nash struggled when asked to define the Nets’ problems at home. "It’s strange," Nash said. "I couldn’t answer. But I know we’re not the only team. I think it’s going around the league a little bit where good teams in particular are having less impressive records at home than on the road. I don’t really know what it is."

There was some truth to Nash’s statement. Through Thursday’s games, the 76ers (23-17) had an 8-9 home record, the Cavaliers (24-18) were 11-9 at home, the Raptors (20-18) were 12-11, the Hawks (17-23), who were a playoff team last season, were 8-10, the Timberwolves (20-22) were 11-10, the Mavericks (22-19) were 11-8, the Lakers (21-21) were 14-11 and the Clippers (21-22) were 14-12.

Nash pointed to the Nets’ recent tough stretch of four games in five days, including a coast-to-coast, back-to-back trip as one reason for the problem at home. He also cited the COVID outbreak that ultimately sent 13 members of the Nets into health and safety protocols just before Christmas.

"When we had everyone come back from COVID, I would have said we were having a great season," Nash said. "People thought we would be a bottom five or 10 team defensively going into the [season]. For the most part of this year, we’ve been top 10. We’ve found a way to win a lot of games with 10 new guys, no Kyrie and now having Kyrie back."

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nash was referring to the fact that Kyrie Irving was banned by the organization from playing any games because he was not in compliance with the New York City vaccine mandate and can’t play home games. They didn’t want a part-time player, but the Nets reversed that ruling on Dec. 17, and Irving has played three road games since then.

Whether or not he gets vaccinated and becomes eligible for home games, the goal is to have Irving play as many games as possible with Kevin Durant and James Harden, who play all games because they are vaccinated. Still, the Nets only were 26-15 at the halfway point of the season before facing the Pelicans, and Nash was asked to evaluate their progress.

Nash said the Nets’ struggles might have a hidden benefit. "When you go through these difficult periods, you learn more about yourselves," Nash said. "You’re able to address things head-on, take a deeper look in the mirror and fix some of the problems … I kind of enjoy some of these tougher stretches because I think it shows a team how to climb out, how to find resilience, how to find solutions. Overall, we’ve had a good year and we’ve just got to find our stride and consistency again now that we’ve gone through that COVID interruption."

Still, the Nets are at their best when Irving is on the court with Durant and Harden, who has expressed the hope that Irving will become a full-time player. After the Nets’ huge road win over the Bulls, who still are in first in the Eastern Conference, Harden was asked if he still is hoping Irving becomes a full-time player.

"Man, I’m going to give him the shot," Harden joked.

Kyrie in a good place

The Nets scored a season-high 138 points when they beat the Bulls on the road Wednesday night. Irving scored only nine points, but it hardly mattered. The attention he commanded on defense opened the floor for everyone else. Durant had 27 points, Harden had 25 and rookie Day’Ron Sharpe had 20. The Nets and Bulls were tied at 71 in the third quarter, and the Nets outscored the Bulls 67-41 the rest of the way.

Describing the transformation that occurred in that game, Irving said, "We had an unbelievable resolve all night. We were in that flow where it gets dangerous for the other team. We’re hitting threes, we’re getting to the rim, touching the paint … It’s going to be difficult for teams to load up and make adjustments on the fly when you have me, James and KD out there playing.

"I feel like I’m a great spacer or have the ability to make plays on the fly, whether it be ISO or just screening or doing the little things … It was good to see a lot of teeth on the sideline, guys getting hyped. That’s always great for a team’s morale."

Irving expressed his excitement about being back together with Durant and Harden as the Nets’ "Big 3." Despite the Nets’ inconsistency over the first half of the season, Irving said they are legitimate title contenders.

"We’ve felt like that since Day One," Irving said.

Following the Nets’ big win in Chicago, Kevin Durant was optimistic about how good the Nets might play once everyone is healthy. "Once we get our whole team back, LaMarcus [Aldridge], Clax [Nic Claxton] and Joe [Harris], we are starting to form who we are even more," Durant said. "It’s a good start."