The Nets traded for James Harden on Jan. 14. They only were 7-6 at the time. Although they have played 58 games since then, their game against the Bulls on Saturday afternoon was only the eighth that Harden has played together with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the other two members of the Big 3.

Although many oddsmakers favor the Nets to win the NBA title based on their collection of talent, they really remain a mystery team heading into the playoffs because their top players have spent so little time on the court together. At the same time, their supporting cast, including six-time All-Star Blake Griffin and top three-point shooter Joe Harris, has been off the charts good.

Ultimately, the practice time they have in the coming week before the first round of the playoffs opens will be invaluable because the Big 3 must get accustomed to each other. Harden played in a win over the Spurs on Wednesday after missing the previous 18 games for a strained hamstring, but it was clear heading into the weekend back-to-back against the Bulls on Saturday and the Cavaliers on Sunday that the Nets were hoping to rest him against the Cavs.

"I think it’s great that he’s going to get at least another game in for his confidence, his reps, that rhythm that we keep talking about," Nets coach Steve Nash said of Harden following the win over the Spurs. "It’s really important, especially going into the high-intensity of the season when people are going to be scheming and physical and the game raises a little bit. It’s important for him to get touches out there and play.

"That week off where we can prepare for the playoffs is really important, particularly for our team. We’re playing against teams that are running it back three, four years now, going deep into the playoffs…I don’t think our top four perimeter guys have even played with Blake and Nic together. So that week is important for us to spend some time going over everything we need to for the playoffs."

Nash was referring to the fact that Griffin and backup center Nic Claxton have had very little time together with Harden, Irving, Durant and Harris. Obviously, the starting lineup Nash projects for the playoffs includes those four perimeter players plus Griffin at center with Claxton coming off the bench along with Jeff Green, Bruce Brown and Landry Shamet. That is the likely nine-man rotation for the playoffs, and it’s possible Mike James, Tyler Johnson and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot could find their way into the mix at times.

The challenge for first-year coach Nash has been to navigate a condensed 72-game schedule while dealing with an extraordinary number of injuries. He has bemoaned the lack of common experience together. So even though the Nets are favored to win the NBA title, they also could be vulnerable to a first-round upset because they haven’t been healthy at the same time for most of the season.

"Ky, Kevin, James, Joe I don’t think have played with Nic or with Blake," Nash said. "But those are the lineups you are guaranteed to see in the playoffs. We don’t really have a choice.

"We’re going to build and grow as we go, and we don’t have the luxury of a big sample size or much debate about it. We’re going to have to figure it out and continue to improve and put the pieces together on the fly."

The Nets went into their game against the Bulls on Saturday as the second-seeded team in the Eastern Conference, but it also was possible they could slip to the third seed if they were tied by the Bucks, who have the tiebreaker against them.

That meant that, if they finished second, they would face the top team from the play-in group matching the seventh through 10th seeds. If they finished third, they likely would face the Knicks or the Heat. As good as the Nets have looked, they could be an upset waiting to happen.

Asked if he would be scoreboard-watching, Nash said, "We’re just worrying about us. I’m definitely going to look forward to seeing the results, but I am not watching the scoreboard. Everything is new to this group, and by far, our priority is worrying about ourselves. It will all be decided on Sunday."