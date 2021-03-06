When the Nets acquired James Harden in a mid-January trade with the Rockets to pair him with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as a set of Big 3 superstars, it underlined their determination to go all- in to pursue an NBA title this season, but it raised questions about how well three ball-dominant stars might work together and whether they could make the necessary sacrifices.

In Harden’s first 23 games with the Nets, they are 17-6, he is leading the league in assists after shifting his emphasis from scoring to playmaking, and he has put himself squarely in the conversation for NBA MVP.

During that time, the three superstars have played together only seven times, but the Nets went 10-1 heading into the All-Star break even though Durant played only one of those games. That defines how well Harden has played.

"So far, so good," Harden said Wednesday night after the Nets blew out the Rockets in Harden’s first game in Houston since the trade. "Everything I signed up for. Top to bottom, it’s been great. Adversity has hit us . . . we’re affected by injuries, guys in and out of lineups, crazy, weird things happening. But I think we’ve fought through adversity and we’re in a really good position.

"Now we know each other a little bit better. Now it’s time to get some rest, take care of your body and be ready to go. The second half is going to be huge for us in terms of how fast we can get off to a great start. Everybody goes through the same thing. There’s no excuses, and we’re not here to make any."

In the previous three seasons, Harden led the NBA in scoring with averages of 30.4, 36.1 and 34.3 points per game. In his brief time with the Nets, Harden still is averaging 25.5 points, but he has improved his three-point accuracy to 42.2%, his rebounding to 8.7 and his assists to 11.4 (a league-leading 11.1, including his games with the Rockets).

Nets coach Steve Nash said Harden’s playmaking ability was obvious before he coached him. "He’s such a brilliant distributor and playmaker and makes the game easy for others and makes others better," Nash said. "For me, that was no surprise.

"What’s been a bit — I don’t want to say surprising — but I didn’t know [about] his patterns of behavior, his leadership, his professionalism, being a good teammate, all those things. He’s been outstanding, not only for us as coaches but for his teammates to have a player that gifted who ticks all those boxes as well."

Before the trade, Harden was roundly criticized in Houston for asking for a trade and for quitting on the team. It was an ugly ending after eight previous seasons of stellar play.

After his eighth triple-double with the Nets helped them blow out the Rockets, Harden was asked by the Houston media if his leadership style is any different with the Nets than it was with the Rockets.

"The same," Harden said. "It’s just I get credit now. Previously, I wasn’t getting credit. Same leadership, same person. Haven’t changed, not one bit."

Well, even Harden would have to admit that he has changed in terms of believing what the cast around him can accomplish. The injured Durant is sitting out the All-Star Game on Sunday night — he is captain of one team and chose Irving and Harden — but once that showcase is over, the Nets’ Big 3 will have one purpose coming out of the break.

"We know what we’re trying to accomplish, and we know our positioning on the court on both ends of the ball," Harden said of how well the Nets have executed their principles of late. "Adding KD back, adding Jeff [Green], adding TLC [Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot] is going to bring more excitement and we’re going to have more fresh legs."

Health is the top priority for the Nets, who trail the 76ers by a half-game for first place in the Eastern Conference. "Kevin Durant is one of the all-time greats, so to add him to our team will make us better automatically," Nash said. "But we still can improve with our continuity of hopefully having some health for an extended period.

"A big part is knowing who you’re playing with and how you can communicate and make things easier. That’s the fun."