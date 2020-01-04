When Jarrett Allen starts at center for the Nets, veteran backup DeAndre Jordan has an entertaining ritual just before tipoff in which he examines Allen’s magnificent throwback Afro hairdo to make sure every follicle is in perfect alignment.

“I’ve got to make sure it’s even, and of course, it wasn’t his idea,” Jordan answered with mild approbation when asked who came up with the routine. “I’ve just got to make sure his ’fro is right, man. If his ’fro is looking good, he’s feeling good. He’s going to play well. Sometimes it’s a little lopsided, so I’ve got to make sure my teammates are looking fresh out there.”

When the Nets scored their free-agency coup with the signing of maximum-salary stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Jordan came as an unexpected part of the package and received a four-year deal worth $40 million. It’s fair to wonder if the 31-year-old former all-NBA defensive player is on the downside, but he has been worth his weight in gold in terms of what he has brought to the locker room, how he has helped Allen to lift his game, and how he has stepped up when called upon in big spots.

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson has used his pair of 6-11 centers like a tag-team wrestling duo. Allen is a lithe shot-blocker; Jordan is a bulky, hard-nosed rebounder. Through the first 33 games, Allen was averaging 11.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and a .657 field-goal percentage, all career highs. Jordan has added 8.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and a .651 field-goal percentage, meaning the Nets are getting 20.0 points and 20.1 rebounds from the center position every night.

Allen recently went through a spectacular 14-game stretch in which he averaged 15.7 points and 11.9 rebounds while exploiting opposing defenses with his pick-and-roll play in tandem with point guard Spencer Dinwiddie. But defenses adjusted and presented more of a crowd in the paint, and Allen’s numbers in the past nine games have dipped to 9.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Describing the change in opposing defenses, Allen said, “Driving, you see a couple people down in the lane, not only for me but for DJ. All of the teams are plugging the lane. I’m not sure if that’s their defense or if they’re worried about us rolling [to the basket].”

Jordan produced 7.0 points and 7.4 rebounds in the initial 14-game stretch, and when Allen was slowed, Jordan’s numbers went up to 7.9 points and 11.3 rebounds.

“I think any time you have some guys that roll to the basket every time and try to put pressure on the defense, there are going to be teams that scout that and load up and bump us early and try to take away the lobs and the pocket passes that we do get,” Jordan said. “Now us having to experience those things in a negative way with [four straight] losses, we also learn from it. The guys in the corner are going to be open, and we have to find those guys and the shooters, and then it will open everything up for us.

“We have one of the best shooters in the league, if not the best, in Joe Harris. If they want to bump us and crowd the paint, I’m cool with Joe shooting threes wide-open. That’s good for us.”

The return to the lineup of Caris LeVert against the Raptors on Saturday night at Barclays Center figured to give opposing defenses another problem to contend with and relieve the pressure on the Nets’ two-headed monster at center. As the Nets get healthier with the eventual return of Irving, it will only make them stronger under the basket.

Nets getting plenty of TLC

Since losing overachieving reserve David Nwaba for the season because of a ruptured right Achilles tendon, Nets two-way player Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot has been a revelation.

If there was a silver lining to the Nets’ four-game losing streak before facing Toronto on Saturday at Barclays Center, it was the play of Luwawu-Cabarrot in terms of assuming the Nwaba role at both ends of the court.

“TLC,” as he is known, averaged 6.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 22:13 per game in those four losses and often has played tough defense against the opposing team’s best player.

“He’s raising eyebrows,” Atkinson said. “He’s doing everything we ask of a role player. No one thought you’d be using him as a stopper. That wasn’t his reputation, but he’s embraced it.”

Luwawu is a fourth-year NBA veteran, but he’s on a two-way contract with the Long Island Nets. He didn’t go through training camp with the Nets, but he caught their eye in the G League with exceptional play, including a 40-point game.

Luwawu-Cabarrot said that experience with the LI Nets helped him integrate quickly into the big team’s system. “We do the same thing on Long Island,” he said. “I’ve been here for three years. I’m 24 now. It’s about time to know what I have to do on the court. Pretty much being a pro, you have to know whatever you have to do on the court. Know the plays, know what we do on defense, coverages and all that. Just be a pro.”

It doesn’t hurt that Luwawu-Cabarrot is from France, where Atkinson played professionally. “Of course, I love his French background,” Atkinson said. “I can speak a little French with him. When you ask a guy to play a role, he has done everything to a T.”

Upset about Nwaba

The Nets’ decision to waive Nwaba on Friday clearly pained Atkinson, who thought the Nets had found a keeper. “I knew we were going to take a hit without him,” he said. “He was playing great. Not good. Great. A guy that bought in, a guy that was playing at a high level. You just don’t feel great about it. Obviously, with all our injuries, we need the roster spot.

“I have the utmost respect for David. He understands more than anybody how this league works. We just can’t wait for him to get healthy and to get back healthy and get back to the level he was playing at.”

Nwaba is out for at least a year so it’s unlikely he will return to the Nets, but they understand his value.