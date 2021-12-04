At the age of 33, superstar Kevin Durant is playing 35.9 minutes per game, which is his highest in seven seasons. With the Nets battling injuries and the season-long absence of Kyrie Irving because of his failure to comply with New York City’s vaccine mandate, Durant has played at least 37 minutes in his last six straight appearances, including 45 minutes against the Suns a week ago and 41 minutes against the Knicks on Tuesday.

But when asked recently about the load he is trying to shoulder in his second season back from the Achilles surgery that caused him to miss the entire 2019-20 campaign, Durant brushed all the concern aside.

"I’m a basketball player," he said. "I want to play 48 minutes. That’s just what it is. It’s a conversation to have [by fans and media] — I’m playing more minutes and I’m coming off an injury and all this other stuff. But I like to play, and if I can convince coach to play me the whole second half sometimes, I’m going to do it.

"My basketball life is not that long, so I’m going to get the most out of it . . . I like being out there."

That is just an exemplary attitude that defines a superstar who was the Eastern Conference player of the month for October and November and ranks as the favorite to win the NBA MVP award. Durant played 21 of the Nets’ first 22 games, and scored at least 20 in 20 of those games, including nine performances of at least 30 points.

Together with fellow superstar James Harden, those two are doing the bulk of the heavy lifting for a Nets team mixing in 10 new faces to the supporting cast and still trying to sort out roles a quarter of the way through the season. Harden is playing his standard 35 minutes per game, but his 20.9 scoring average is his lowest of the past 10 seasons and he worried recently about the difficulty of determining when to be a playmaker and when to be a scorer.

He had a 34-point outing against the Knicks, and lately, he has been getting back to the foul line in a big way after adjusting to the NBA’s new style of officiating that has led to a more physical game. Harden agreed it’s best when he simply is aggressive and trusts his instincts.

"I just went out there, and whether it was getting to the basket or getting my shot or finding the open man, just doing it and not thinking about it and the result of that looked good. It felt good."

So far this season, veterans LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills are the primary supporting cast members who have stepped up. Aldridge replaced veteran Blake Griffin as starting center, and Mills moved into the starting lineup after Joe Harris suffered an ankle injury that required surgery.

Mills is averaging 12.7 points in 28.1 minutes and leading the NBA in three-point shooting at 47.6%, all career-highs. He said the role players are acutely aware of the need to relieve pressure on Durant and Harden.

"You have to be able to carry a certain weight for them to be able to do what they need to do," Mills said. "There’s no question about that. The more you’re able to hone into that, the more it can free them up, which makes the team better."

Although the Nets entered the season as favorites to win the NBA title, it hasn’t always looked pretty and most of their losses have come against top contenders. Coach Steve Nash has talked about the difficulty of managing the loss of Irving, who was with them in training camp and then exiled when the Nets decided they didn’t want him to be a part-time player in just road games.

As Nash sees it, the Nets are in a season-long process of finding their identity for the playoffs. "Four quarters of the season, keep getting better," Nash said. "It’s going to take time. These guys are all in different [roles], and James and Kevin play a slightly different way. They can play well with each other and in actions together, not just your turn, my turn.

"How can we blend all these things? You’ve got to have a similar philosophy that all the rest of the guys understand and that those two are getting more and more comfortable with because we’re asking them to do something that’s slightly different than we’ve had to do traditionally. But I think that’s the only way forward for this group."