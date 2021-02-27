There is no doubt that Kyrie Irving always has marched to the beat of his own drum in terms of his devotion to his African-American and Native American cultural heritage to racial politics to his media clashes spawned by what he considers misrepresentation of his views and lack of appreciation for him as a "performance artist."

Never mind his "flat Earth" comments in 2017, for which he later apologized, or the tension that led to his breakup with LeBron James when he left the Cavaliers to join the Celtics for two seasons, only to leave them amid turmoil.

Even his first season with the Nets after signing as a free agent in 2019 was marred by frustration over a shoulder injury that required surgery. Then a media boycott in training camp in December led to a $25,000 league fine, and he took a leave of absence immediately after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection because he was upset by the political environment as well as the lack of justice for unarmed Black victims of police brutality.

But those past travails stand in stark contrast with the joyous, selfless Kyrie Irving who not only has emerged as a leader with the Nets this season but is having a career year to earn an All-Star starting berth.

Irving is averaging a career-high 27.4 points per game along with 5.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds and is shooting 39.8% from three-point range. He even volunteered to play off the ball at shooting guard to let James Harden be the playmaker.

Irving’s recent enthusiasm has been utterly infectious. "Ky’s been great," coach Steve Nash said recently. "We know the skill and shot-making he brings, which is immense, but his mood and his attitude have been so good that it’s rubbed off on his teammates.

"It’s a big part of why this team is coming together. When I see Ky smiling, it gives me a lot of confidence and it’s a beautiful thing. He’s playing great, he’s having an incredible impact on the group, and it’s certainly fun to watch him go to work every night."

Lately, Irving has stressed the need to hold each other accountable and to play defense, which isn’t his strong suit. But he also has emphasized the need to have fun playing.

After the second game in which fans were allowed at Barclays Center, with a crowd of 300 in the building against the Magic, Irving said, "A lot of smiles with the effort we put out there playing in front of our fans here in Barclays. We’re a huge, huge, huge team, so I know a lot of people want to see us do well, put on a show for them."

Discussing his leadership role, Irving betrayed a continuing ambivalence toward the media regarding "leaks" in Cleveland and Boston and misrepresenting him. But then he expressed the importance of "enjoying the journey," committing to team goals and galvanizing the group.

"There isn’t one leader, and I’ve had to accept that, too," Irving said. "It’s not on me to lead the group by myself and be the hero that everybody wants because that’s what America is. That’s what the world is. They love to build you up. They love to tear your [butt] right down.

"I’m grateful to be in this position to set a better example now than I did [in Cleveland and Boston], and I take accountability for not necessarily stepping up to the plate or stepping up to the responsibility for my own actions. I had a lot to do with the success or failure of the teams that I was on . . . and I’ve been able to learn from that to give to others.

"That’s been the most beautiful part is just to learn. That’s the growth. I’m more excited about that than anything, and it’s been able to translate with the guys that are here. Leadership now is just about having fun and giving those guys the energy to galvanize the group."

It’s time to look beyond Irving’s past to recognize his present Nets role and the positive outlook he brings to the court and to the bench. "He’s expressive and he’s passionate," Landry Shamet said. "That’s who Kyrie is, and he’s going to tell you what’s on his mind and he’s spiritual. I love Kyrie.

"A lot of people don’t understand him, don’t get exactly where he’s coming from, his mentality. A lot of people fear what they don’t understand, so I think it’s been great to be around him, be in the locker room with him, get to know him as a person. I know he believes in all of his teammates and he wants the best for us."