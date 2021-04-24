Earlier this season, it was Kyrie Irving who put his ego on the shelf and went to James Harden and said, "You’re the point guard." Now, with Harden on the shelf with an injury for all but four minutes of the past 12 games and expected to remain out until close to the playoffs, it is Irving who has stepped up to lead the Nets’ shorthanded cast.

On Friday night at Barclays Center, Irving found ways for the Nets to complete a season sweep of the Celtics despite enduring a 4-for-19 shooting night that was his worst of the season. In two previous wins over the Celtics, Irving put it on his former team in the traditional way with games of 37 and 40 points.

But with his shot off the mark on Friday, Irving still had 15 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists and four steals that helped fuel a transition game that produced an amazing 32-0 margin in fast-break points. The stereotype of Irving is that he’s weak at the defensive end, but his feisty, opportunistic defensive play has belied that image night after night this season.

"When he’s engaged, I think he can be very good defensively," Nets coach Steve Nash said. "When he’s engaged at that end of the floor, he has energy and he can be excellent defensively."

Veteran forward Jeff Green marveled at how good the Nets’ transition offense might be if they get healthy for the playoffs, and he credited Irving for lighting the defensive spark against the Celtics.

"Kyrie’s defense, he’s been doing it the entire year," Green said. "That’s what he does. He’s a guy who can play on both ends, and he was great tonight for us."

Kevin Durant is listed as probable to return for the Nets (40-20) against the Suns (42-17) Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center, which certainly would alleviate a lot of the burden Irving lately has carried. Nash recently worried about the 35.2 minutes per game Irving is logging, which is just short of his career-high, but in their circumstances, the Nets have to lean on him.

Irving has responded by averaging 27.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting a career-high 50.6%, 38.3% from three-point range, a career-high 57.1% effective field goal percentage and 91.9% at the foul line.

It's impossible not to marvel at the creative ways Irving finds to score in traffic with either hand and constantly make shots with a high degree of difficulty. He often sacrifices his body, and his playmaking has been equally selfless.

It’s obvious from Irving’s body language on the court that he is enjoying this season despite all the injury-related obstacles the Nets have encountered. "Oh man, give credit to just figuring things out on the fly with this team just being very mature in our approach to the game and living with the results," Irving said after beating the Celtics.

"We have talent, but we’ve just been able to remain flexible throughout some of the circumstances that we’ve faced in addition to just going out there with this new group and really trusting each other and what we have going on here. There’s a lot of outside noise in terms of the way we put this team together. We all hear it, but what matters is how we handle our relationships within the locker room and then go out there and perform."

Irving is referring to the "noise" about the Nets forming a "superteam" when they traded for Harden and signed free agents Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge, who retired after five games because of an irregular heartbeat. In truth, the Nets have been a patchwork quilt of a team, and Irving has been a vital role holding them together.

"I can have an impact with my teammates on both ends of the floor, just making the right play," Irving said. "It’s a simple game when you’ve got teammates that are in the right spots and they’re fulfilling their roles, too.

"We’re finding ways to win ball games down the stretch the last few games obviously not having Kevin or James, guys being out for protocols and different circumstances we’ve had to be flexible with. We’ve done a great job of coming in and going to work, putting our health first and then just going out there and playing hard."