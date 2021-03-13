It’s one thing to be a rookie head coach in the NBA. It’s quite another thing to do it during a pandemic when the league has adopted a condensed 72-game schedule that has the Nets playing their final 35 games in 67 days during the second half of the season.

But that is the challenge Steve Nash faces with a star-loaded Nets roster that has been decimated by injuries and affected deeply by COVID protocols. The Nets might have the Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, but they only have played seven games together since Harden was acquired in a trade 26 games ago, including their meeting against the Pistons Saturday night at Barclays Center when Durant missed his 11th straight game with a left hamstring strain.

In the interim, the Nets also have added former six-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin, who has declined significantly because of repeated knee injuries but can fill a key role off the bench as a power forward and small-ball center. Griffin hasn’t played since Feb. 12 and is being ramped up to game condition, and Durant is set for another scan of his hamstring injury in the coming week and then also will have to regain game condition.

In the meantime, Nash must rely on a deep cast of role players to support superstars Harden and Irving. It has been working as the Nets went 11-1 before facing the Pistons Saturday night at Barclays Center.

Describing the problems the Nets face, Nash said, "I think we’ve really got to understand this is going to be such a unique experience for everyone. The first eight days [after All-Star break] it’s going to be really hard to practice. We have to practice in the evening [after waiting] for COVID results to come back in. Having 35 games in 67 days, we’re asking a lot of these guys.

"They’ve delivered. They’ve grown, they’ve improved, they’ve come together, and so it does feel like we’ve continued on. But we’ve really got to strive to get every little bit of our ability and cohesion out of each other so, by the end of the road, we’re a really good team."

When the Nets added Harden to the cast in a trade that became official last Jan. 14, they gave up center Jarrett Allen, forwards Taurean Prince and Rodions Kurucs and guard Caris LeVert. It cost them an incredible amount of depth.

But since then, the Nets have adjusted and improved their depth.

They signed former six-time All-Star forward Griffin as a free agent to play a bench role, and DeAndre Jordan, Landry Shamet, Jeff Green, Nic Claxton, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Tyler Johnson and, most of all, Bruce Brown have shined in supporting roles. When Griffin is up to speed and Durant is healthy, it’s almost hard to imagine how this team ever loses.

Looking forward to the time when the Nets have a healthy roster that includes Durant and Griffin, Harden said, "Can’t wait for those two to get back on the court so we can really put this thing together and catch a stride like we’re playing now and going into the postseason. I think we’ve got [35] some games for us to kind of catch this rhythm going into the postseason."

Still, it figures to be a roller-coaster ride, especially for role players like Brown, who started the previous 12 games after the Pistons game and averaged 12.2 points in that span while often playing as a small-ball center despite his 6-4 guard size.

Whenever Durant and Griffin return, it might require a major adjustment from Brown, who has excelled in a frontcourt position. "Maybe I’ll have some guards guarding me, but I think I will still do the same thing depending who’s on the floor with me," Brown said. "I can still play that four-man kind of thing, so I don’t think anything will change. They brought me here for defense, so that’s my main role. I don’t think anything will change."

Brown suggested a return to the guard position might even benefit him. "For sure. I’m a big guard I like to say," Brown said. "I like to be in the paint, I play physical, so yeah, I definitely think it will be a mismatch for them to guard me."

So as difficult as it might have been to navigate the pandemic and all the Nets roster changes, it’s quite possible Nash might come out smelling like a rose as long as his supporting cast continues to boost the Nets’ superstars.