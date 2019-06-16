Joey Gaynor is all that’s good about high school sports.

He may be the first high school player to get two standing ovations in the same inning of the state baseball championship.

Gaynor, a lefthanded hitting backup senior for Center Moriches, was called on to pinch hit with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the sixth inning.

As Gaynor walked to the batter's box, the Center Moriches crowd rose in unison, followed by thunderous applause. The outpouring of support was incredible and just one of the reasons why the small South Shore community in Center Moriches is so special.

The standing-room only crowd remained full-throated as Gaynor lined a one-hopper at Schuylerville first baseman Jack Bodnar, who started a home-to-first double play to end the inning. The hustling Gaynor, although disappointed, turned to run back to the Red Devils' third base dugout and the crowd rose again – this time to a fever pitch.

The 5-1 Gaynor was greeted by all of his teammates at the mouth of the dugout.

Never in his wildest imagination did Joey Gaynor, a small-in-stature, big-in-heart outfielder, think he’d find himself playing in the state championship game. Yet there he was soaking in all the glory that can come with being a high school athlete.

“I wanted to get a hit so bad for the crowd that drove all the way up there to support us,” said Gaynor, who had one hit this season. “It was a great opportunity and I went up there with confidence. The first baseman made a nice play. But hey, I’ve been a part of two state championships.”

Center Moriches went on to close out an 11-1 win to claim the school’s second straight state crown. Not lost in the celebration were the special moments and what they represented along the way.

Gaynor and seniors James Pfister and Dakota Hotaling all pinch hit in the sixth and Robert Pelosi played rightfield. It was a statement by Center Moriches coach Dennis Donovan that everyone matters. He recognized all the hard work and effort of all the guys on the team from the captains to the role players.

Donovan had the presence of mind to live in the moment. He took a step back and thought about everyone wearing the red and white of Center Moriches and that cannot be understated.

He wasn’t caught up in the anticipation of the bedlam that would follow when sophomore Jordan Falco struck out a batter to cap the championship. Donovan, with a 10-run lead, was still coaching all of his players and for that you have to tip your cap.

The impact of that decision will be felt for 10, 20 maybe 30 years from now. Maybe forever. It was a classic moment, one that didn’t overshadow what had been accomplished through the first five innings of the championship.

Gaynor’s at bat is unforgettable because of its significance. We live to tell about these moments. The result wasn’t important because the moment was so big, not for just Gaynor, but for what it represented to every hard-working passionate high school athlete that gets the opportunity to play – in any game at any time.

And that is the essence of high school sports.

Those seniors will always look back and have a story to share. The championship memories will include Alec Maag’s monstrous home run to centerfield that will go further as the story gets older. There will be tales of the power-hitting designated hitter Brad Sakellarides, not the fastest baserunner, drilling two balls into the outfield gaps for a double and a triple. The story will be told and somehow Sakellarides in years will become one of the fastest humans to ever run the bases.

Oh, the stories they will tell, about this special Center Moriches team. And each time the laughs will grow heartier.

You can bet there will always be a place for the Joey Gaynor story. He will become a piece of Center Moriches lore. The championship ride was magical in so many ways. But the homestretch and the final furlong of this journey cannot be dismissed.

Gaynor never asked for an at-bat. He was a piece of an all-time championship team that won 41 straight games.

Gaynor was one of 15 seniors on the roster who were playing in the final high school game of their careers. He had all of 10 at bats through the first 25 games this year. He never missed a practice. He never lost his sense of humor or infectious positive attitude. He was all about the team and therein is the key to this Center Moriches team.

Never lost on Donovan was the importance of team and togetherness. Donovan did two things this season that will resonate for years in this program. First, he put a perfect season at risk in the final game of the regular season on Senior Day – regardless of the outcome – as part of his molding a championship team.

“I was never concerned about being perfect but only with winning a state title,” he said. “Some folks didn’t like it. But it all worked out anyway.”

Because to Donovan it wasn’t about being perfect, it was about being an educator and teaching life lessons. It was about recognizing every player on the team in some way.

The second decision: Donovan gave players memories of a lifetime. In that instant he became the epitome of class.

And Joey Gaynor will have a story to tell.