GREENBURGH, N.Y. - After two years of waiting and preparing, the Knicks aren't about to surrender a week before the long-awaited free-agency period opens. But how long do they focus all of their attention on LeBron James - and risk losing other top-shelf free agents in the process?

This is what the next seven days will be all about for the Knicks. With Miami and Chicago pulling off salary cap-clearing trades in the last 48 hours, they now find themselves among heavy competition.

Even Mike D'Antoni, usually an unabashed optimist, squirmed in his seat when asked about the increased pressure from the Heat and Bulls.

"Looks like the plan was the right one: clearing cap space," he said last night. "Everybody's doing it."

If you ask those close to James' inner circle, the Knicks need to be aware that they shouldn't spend too much time trying to convince the two-time MVP to leave Cleveland for the big city. One person with close ties to James' "team" said the person with the most influence on James - his longtime friend and business manager, Maverick Carter - wants nothing to do with the Knicks and views remaining with the Cavs or going to Chicago to join Derrick Rose as the better options.

The Knicks have been desperately working William "Worldwide Wes" Wesley, a well-connected NBA attaché who has close ties to James but doesn't nearly have the influence that Carter does.

And though D'Antoni tried to promote the few players the Knicks have under contract, such as Danilo Gallinari, Wilson Chandler and Bill Walker - "Don't smirk," D'Antoni said to reporters - they don't come close to Rose.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The feeling all along has been that the Knicks first would need to appeal to All-Star Chris Bosh to have any chance to lure LeBron. The truth is, Bosh may in fact become the main target here not just because getting him would make the Knicks a lot more attractive, but because if the Knicks wait too long, Dwyane Wade and the Heat might swoop in and snatch Bosh.

As a guest on ESPN's "Mike & Mike" show Thursday morning, Bosh said he thinks teams will call James first, right at 12:01 next Thursday. When asked when he hopes to get a call, Bosh replied, "12:02."

An NBA source told Newsday that the Heat, which will see if James has any interest in joining Wade to create a superpower, has Bosh as its main target at forward. If not Bosh, it is believed that Carlos Boozer is next on the list, with Amar'e Stoudemire third. Stoudemire could be an immediate target of the Nets, who need a power forward to play with center Brook Lopez.

Then there is Joe Johnson, another D'Antoni favorite who many insiders believe is almost a lock to wind up in Chicago if James doesn't go there first. The Bulls could have enough room to target Bosh, as well, and put him next to Joakim Noah.

Yes, it is just as dizzying as it reads. And the Knicks somehow have to be agile enough to adjust in mid-stride.

It is believed that Bosh could be their best bet, mainly because he could be had in a sign-and-trade (which likely would include the rights to David Lee). The Knicks are believed to be very interested in Ray Allen as a secondary player and could try to work a trade for Tony Parker, Chris Paul or Darren Collison. "You go with your instincts," D'Antoni said. "There'll be some jockeying going on, and hopefully your instincts are the right one and you get somebody."

The underlying fear throughout these last two years of planning - of losing for the sake of creating cap space - is that this summer could result in a superstar strikeout. That would be devastating.

"That's always a possibility; you just don't know," D'Antoni said. "That's why we won't sleep a whole lot next week. But we set ourselves up to be able to realize this plan, and here we are. Let's see if we can get it done."

The Dolan family owns

controlling interests in the Knicks, MSG and Cablevision. Cablevision owns Newsday.