Herzog: Even in last game, Cipp still intense

You think Joe Cipp Jr. mailed it in for his final week as a high school football coach after 32 years at Bellport and 211 victories? You think the whistle that dangled around his neck was just a prop? You don't know Joe.

During Monday's final practice, Cipp, wearing red Bellport shorts, a white Bellport T-shirt and a Bellport watch, chided his players during a drill that allowed some contact but not all-out blocking or tackling.

"I know it's just technique," he said, a sneer in his voice, "but I'd like to hear a pop [of shoulder pads] that makes me think you can crack an egg out there."

Such intensity, attention to detail and dedication didn't surprise the Bellport players on the Long Island team that facedNew York City Tuesday night in the 16th Empire Challenge charity all-star football game.

"He's been that way since Day 1," running back Travis Houpe said.

Not just Day 1 of his Bellport years, either. More like since Day 1 of his youth.

"I'm a little guy. I wasn't going to be a big-time player," said Cipp, 62, who retired last fall after guiding the Clippers to the Class II Long Island championship and becoming the all-time winningest football coach in Suffolk County history. "I was the guy who organized the games during recess at my Catholic school."

Once a coach, always a coach. Even one of Bellport's players smiled wryly at the word "retirement."

"He'll be on the sidelines. He just won't be the official head coach," the player said during a water break Monday. That's probably true, becauseJoe's son, Joe Cipp III, is Bellport's new head coach.

But the father acknowledged he needed to concentrate full-time on his job as Bellport's school superintendent.

"I'm doing two jobs -- again -- this week and I know you just can't do that," Cipp said.

The Suffolk County Football Coaches Association recognized the job he did at Bellport with a surprise on-field ceremony between the first and second quarters of Tuesday night's game. They presented Cipp with a plaque as some of his career highlights were shown on the scoreboard at Shuart Stadium.

Among the citations:

Record: 211-87-3

16 division titles

Fourundefeated teams

10 Suffolk County titles

FiveLong Island titles

The bottom of the plaque reads: "Your accomplishments will never be forgotten."

That was evident this week in conversations with several Clippers.

"Having him here is an extra push for me," defensive back Mike Burton said. "It's pretty emotional for me -- it's my last high school game with the icon. I have so much respect for him that I'm honored that I helped him achieve what we did this year."

Ryan Sloan, the 310-pound Syracuse-bound tackle, said, "It's a week and a night to remember for all of us."

Cipp acknowledged that, but was trying not to think about the finish line to his marathon of a coaching career.

"There have been a lot of ups and downs. I'm an emotional guy," Cipp said. "I'm aware it's my last involvement as a head coach. I'm aware of the emotions going on from my standpoint."

He just tried to hide them behind words and whistles, a coach going out on his own terms -- just coaching the kids to the very end.