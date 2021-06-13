It’s time to unleash the churve.

That would be Joey Lucchesi’s signature pitch – a changeup/curve that now has its own celebratory hand gesture and scoreboard iconographic – and, for four straight starts, it’s been serving him especially well. It certainly kept the Padres at bay for five innings Sunday afternoon before Lucchesi was pulled after 72 pitches (the bullpen eventually blew the game and the Mets lost, 7-3). When the lefty was asked if he could go longer, he answered with a resounding yes.

"I want to pitch as long as I can," he said. "I’m not tired. I wasn’t tired at the time and I told him [Luis Rojas] I wanted to keep going but you’ve got to respect the manager’s decisions. That’s all I can do. I told him I wanted to keep pitching but I guess I’ve just got to keep showing that I can get through the order three times and I can pitch, man."

He can pitch, man. And he should be allowed to do it for longer.

On Sunday, he ended up allowing just one run – a first-inning mistake to Tommy Pham that was deposited for a home run to centerfield – along with four hits, six strikeouts and a walk.

Despite that, the Mets, so far, have been tentative with him, not wanting to expose Lucchesi a third time around. The five innings he pitched Sunday was his longest outing of the season. But after compiling a 1.56 ERA over his last four (short) starts, Rojas and company should start putting significant thought into giving Lucchesi what he wants.

After all, he proved he could be a significant part of a working rotation with the Padres in 2019, when he led the staff in strikeouts, wins and innings. And then there’s the fact that this team’s pitching, for as good as it’s been, lacks depth, thanks to ongoing, ever-lengthening recoveries from Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard. David Peterson, meanwhile, has looked lost for weeks, and the trade deadline – and likely any potential reinforcements – feels far, far away. Frankly, it seems like the Mets don’t really have the luxury of keeping the training wheels on.

We’ll allow, though, that Rojas’ reasons for pulling his starter Sunday were understandable. The bench was short two players, because Jonathan Villar was dealing with a family matter, Billy McKinney is still nursing a sore knee and Rojas was in "score now" mode. When Lucchesi was removed in the bottom of the fifth, his spot was coming up in the order and the Mets were hoping to extend a 2-1 lead. He was also set to face the toe-curling heart of the Padres lineup in the sixth: Pham, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.

Granted, the Mets probably would have been better off leaving him in, after they weren't able to build off their lead before the bullpen fell apart. Jeurys Familia walked in the tying run in the seventh and Jacob Barnes gave up a grand slam to Tatis. But, you know, hindsight and all that.

"We wanted to score and connect the third time through against [starter Chris] Paddack," Rojas said. "We wanted to connect and see if we could build up as the guys were starting to pick up better against him. It didn’t go that way, but we wanted to score ... We felt like we weren't going to win 2-1."

Alright, fine. But that still didn’t quite explain why Rojas sounded so tentative when he was asked if it was time to free Lucchesi from the confines of his regular four or five innings.

"That could happen," Rojas said. "He’s a guy who could well get there and go a third time through the lineup. The game is going to speak to us when we make that decision."

The game is speaking. It says unleash the churve.