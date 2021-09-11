When Emma Raducanu came to Flushing Meadows two weeks ago, she had already booked her flight back home to Great Britain. There were tickets in her name, ready for her at the end of the qualifying – a sensible, logical step to take in the world of the U.S. Open, where 105th ranked players make good fodder for tennis’ biggest names.

But then she won one match, and another (and another and another and a few more), all the way to history, becoming the first qualifier to reach the final in the Open era. And then she won that, too.

And Raducanu? Well, now she can’t ever quite go home again. At least not in the way she knows it.

Oh, there’s no doubt that Raducanu, 18, who became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam final since 1977, will fly back to celebrate with her parents, who couldn’t be in Flushing Saturday due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. But instead of returning as a relative unknown she, along with her opponent, a fiery Leylah Fernandez, 19, emerge from this year’s tournament as the tentative new faces of tennis.

While Serena Williams, 39, sat out this year recovering from injury, and the No. 1 in the world, Ashleigh Barty, was defeated in the third round last week, these two teens emerged – hungry, energetic and, for opponents unfamiliar with their style and patterns, completely unpredictable.

Raducanu, playing in only her second main-draw Grand Slam tournament, didn’t drop a single set on her path to stardom, and that held true Saturday, when she defeated the Canadian Fernandez, 6-4, 6-3. She played fast and fearless, almost as if she couldn’t wait to get on with it, with that big, wide serve that has lent itself so well to the US Open.

She skinned her knee in the second set – an injury more common to playgrounds than the hard courts at Arthur Ashe Stadium – and rather than be unnerved by the five-minute stoppage, she took it in stride. Fernandez, meanwhile, glowered at all the time being used to treat a nick, and used that energy to put on a rousing last stand before falling on Raducanu’s match-winning ace.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Though Fernandez came up short, there was no doubt she, too, won over plenty of fans over these past few weeks, both in Queens and around the globe. Unlike Raducanu, who had a slightly less difficult road to travel (her highest-ranked opponent was No. 11 Belinda Bencic, though she did also defeat Shelby Rodgers, who unseated Barty), Fernandez’s path was hewn through adversity.

Fernandez, ranked 73rd, knocked off No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, and took down No. 3 Naomi Osaka in the third round. She proved adept at climbing out of holes, meaning that even when Raducanu appeared to have her solved, she didn’t seem beat. Going into Saturday’s match, she had played 12 hours and 45 minutes of U.S. Open tennis to Raducanu’s 7 hours, 42 minutes. When it was all finally over, she collapsed in her seat, completely spent, her hair freed from the tight bun she wore. She had tears and her eyes but didn’t cry, as if she knew definitively that this was just the beginning.

And it very much looks like it is, for the both of them.