It’s tempting isn’t it? The inclination to don the sackcloth and ash, to panic over the Yankees' slow start at the plate, to wonder if some of the most formidable bats in the American League just don’t have it this year.

Ridiculous, but tempting.

And that’s the nature of being a baseball fan, really. It’s a long 162 games, and early on, we spend every series, sometimes even every game, wondering if this is what we’re going to get for the next six months. It’s how we deal with the unpredictability of a deeply unpredictable sport, and how we end up four games into the season, wondering if Giancarlo Stanton will ever hit again.

But even though the Yankees have been downright lousy at stringing together hits against a big division rival, or driving in runners in scoring position, one full series is really just that — a speck of a bigger picture, a time to get reacquainted with the ebbs and flows of a game in which failure is the norm, and an opportunity to figure out the kinks. Granted, that last part should be figured out sooner rather than later (and a team like the Orioles, who began a series with the Yankees in the Bronx Monday, is as good as a place to start as any.)

So no, the first three games against the Blue Jays is no real reason to worry, regardless of what Twitter might want you to think. It’s true that the meat of the lineup looked lost some of the time, and that the Yankees managed very little against a team playing without George Springer and two of its regular starting pitchers. But that’s baseball. The key isn’t going to be worrying hits into existence, but to stay even, regardless of what’s going on, Aaron Boone said.

"Hitting is a game of failure and you’ve got to be strong, not only physically and in your abilities, but you’ve got to be strong between the ears to deal with the inevitable ups and downs that are coming your way," the manager said before the game Monday. "This team does a good job of turning the page, and one of the things we’ve talked about is at the end of each day — whether we're in the midst of a 10-game winning streak or we had a tough game or a tough spell — [is moving] onto the next. These guys are equipped for that, the rigors of that, the ups and downs of all this."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But ballplayers are human, and there are going to be instances in which they, like the fans, start to worry. Pressing at the plate is a real concern. Stringing together too many games like the ones they had against Toronto is undoubtably bad news. So what’s a team to do?

The key is tricky balance of preparation without panic. On Monday afternoon, Aaron Hicks was taking that approach to heart, with extra batting practice under the eye of hitting coach Marcus Thames and assistant P.J. Piliterri. Going into Monday, Hicks was 1-for-12 with seven strikeouts.

"Everyone is trying to find that good feeling here as you get started," Boone said. Hicks is "probably racing out there a little too much and, you know, less is more. It comes down to really getting yourself into a strong hitting position and that’s when you make good swing decisions and are going to get off your best swings on pitches you should be able to handle."

And by all means, not panicking doesn’t mean not feeling a sense of urgency. The season is long, but the American League East is a beast, and it can be easy to get buried under all that weight. But keep the urgency to one day, Boone said. Leave the fatalistic projections to social media.

"Stick to your plan and then go on out, and when 6:35 comes tonight, now let’s go play," he said.

That’s maybe not as tempting as predicting a full-blown meltdown, but it certainly makes a lot more sense.