Their eras and positions are vastly different. Still, it is worth noting that former Yankees pitcher Ralph Terry proved what current Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes believes: Golf can be therapeutic for a ballplayer.

Terry took up golf during spring training 60 years ago at the suggestion of his organization, the Kansas City Athletics, which thought the walking and swinging would be good rehab for his hip injury. He sputtered at first, barely able to hit a ball in the air, then quickly became hooked. By the summer, he had improved enough to shoot 73.

Four years after that, he was the World Series Most Valuable Player, proving that his pastime did not harm his profession. And five more years later, right after he was released by the Mets, he became a club pro. In the 1980s, he was a regular on what was then known as the Senior PGA Tour — a career path to which Cespedes aspires.

The former pitcher, who closely follows the Yankees, was not aware of the Mets outfielder’s intention to break out of his slump by rekindling his golf passion (saying it will help his rhythm). When Terry, 82, was reached on his cell phone this week at his home course in Larned, Kansas, he did say, “It’s basically the same swing. In golf you’re swinging down there, in baseball you’re swinging a little higher up. I think playing golf might help you hit low pitches.”

He does know it can be dicey, trying to combining the two. Terry never played golf on the day of one of his starts, but the day before a start was another story. On August 24, 1961, when the Yankees were in Los Angeles, he spent the morning on a course. Manager Ralph Houk heard about it. “He said, ‘You know, that’s a $500 fine,’” Terry recalled. “Well, we traveled all night, we got into Kansas City at 3 or 4 in the morning. I pitched that night, shut them out 3-0 and raised my record to 11-1. He called me into his office and said, ‘This is your first offense. I’m going to overlook this.’ ”

A fascinating two-sport life is recounted in his book, “Right Down the Middle: The Ralph Terry Story.” He writes about being head pro at Roxiticus, a New Jersey club in which he was one of the investors, and other courses, including Rockaway Hunting Club in Lawrence. And about Arnold Palmer, Pirates fan, asking about giving up the walk-off homer to Bill Mazeroski in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series. And about Jack Nicklaus telling him, “You will enjoy golf, Ralph. That golf bag will take you a lot of places.”

Once, golf reunited Terry with Mazeroski in a pro-am (they finished third). Years later, Terry crossed paths with Jean van de Velde, whose meltdown on the final hole cost him the 1999 British Open. The former pitcher encouraged the French pro by telling how he shook off the devastation of 1960 and got the final out of Game 7 in 1962.

Terry played in more than 100 senior tour events, including the Northville Long Island Classic at the Meadow Brook Club. Basically, he has touched all the bases by having played with the greats in both sports. The games can blend well. He recalls Byron Nelson saying that some of the longest tee shots he had ever seen were hit by Mickey Mantle.

So, as a former ballplayer and longtime golf teacher, what advice would Terry give to Cespedes? “Play recreationally. Don’t go into extensive practice routines,” he said. “Don’t overdo it.”

